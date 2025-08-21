Despite being extremely ill, ‘AGT’ singer delivers powerful performance — and earns Simon Cowell’s respect

‘AGT’ contestant Jourdan Blue revealed that he threw up three times before his show-stopping Quarterfinals performance

From being homeless to earning a Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent,' Jourdan Blue's journey is truly inspiring. With ongoing Quarterfinals rounds, Blue, despite being sick, once again proved why he was the first one to earn the coveted buzzer in the milestone season. To keep up with his reputation, Blue once again enamored the audience with a soulful rendition that not only earned him major praise from Simon Cowell but also a seat in the semi-finals.

In the Quarterfinals, Blue beautifully performed Calum Scott’s 'Biblical,' earning a standing ovation from Howie Mandel. Cowell then praised the singer for performing despite being unwell, saying, "Somebody told me just before the break that you nearly didn't come on because you're sick. Is that right?" Blue replied, "I just threw up three times." Cowell continued, "I always liked you from your first audition. The fact that you actually had the guts to come out or actually threw your guts had the strength to come out and sing. You did bloody well."

Blue responded emotionally, "This means everything to me and there wasn't going to be anything that held me from coming out here and perform." Mandel mirrored Simon’s praise, saying, "Listen, you truly deserve the golden buzzer. I really truly believe that you can win this." He further added, "I follow you online and everything. I mean, it's amazing considering how sick you are. I know that you could be 10 times better. But the fact that you have the wherewithal and the desire to come out here and deal with whatever you're dealing with."

Mel B Blue said, "I commend you for having the courage and the chutzpah to come out here because at the end of the day I didn't even look at you that deeply but when I looked away a little bit, your vocals were just so perfectly beautiful. So perfectly beautiful. But I could sense you were holding back a little bit. But it was magical." Sofia Vergara added, "I think you're just good. I mean, I'm sick or not sick. The way you look, the way that your emotions can reach us, the way your voice sounds, everything about you screams rockstar."

Jordan concluded, "This is everything. This is everything that I've been working so hard for." Fans were also in awe of Blue's vocal talents and his dedication, as many expressed their admiration under a YouTube video. A fan commented, "Doing this while you’re sick as hell is absolutely amazing! Dude is a star!" While another added, "This guy has the potential to be a huge star in the real world. His voice just sound so current. You can hear him in the radio today." Meanwhile, another remarked, "Simon, please give him a record deal...Love this... he poured his heart out."

Notably, Blue earned enough votes to place in the top 5 of the night and advanced to the Semifinals along with LightWire and Sirca Marea, eliminating B Unique Crew and Shuler King, as per America's Got Talent Wiki. Reportedly, the Quarterfinals 2 live show on Tuesday, August 26, will feature 11 acts, per Gold Derby. This performer includes Alain Simonov, Alex Zinger & Crew, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Benjamin Hightower, Boston Dynamics, Duo Stardust, EDT Dance Team, Jonglissimo, Leo High School Choir, Mama Duke, and Unreal Crew.