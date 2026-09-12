Where was ‘Anna Pigeon’ filmed? Inside the real locations behind Glacier National Park

A former stage manager becomes a national park ranger after a personal tragedy in USA Network’s Anna Pigeon.

Anna Pigeon may be set in Montana’s Glacier National Park, but the USA Network drama was not actually filmed there. The series uses Alberta, Canada, to create Anna’s wilderness world, with the Kananaskis mountains and nearby areas standing in for the show’s rugged national park setting. It is a useful bit of TV magic because the scenery is one of the biggest hooks of the mystery drama, especially for viewers now searching where the forests, lakes and mountain backdrops were filmed.

The show is adapted from Nevada Barr’s 19-book Anna Pigeon series. It follows Anna Pigeon, played by Tracy Spiridakos, after she leaves her old life in New York City and takes a job as a national park ranger in the wake of a personal tragedy. While the books move through multiple national parks, the USA adaptation places its first season largely in Glacier National Park, making the location question a key part of the series’ appeal.

Tracy Spiridakos as Anna Pigeon climbs a rocky cliff in ‘Anna Pigeon’ (Image Source: Michelle Faye/USA Network)

Despite that Montana setting, Anna Pigeon was primarily filmed in the Kananaskis Range in Alberta, Canada. The area neighbors Banff National Park and gave the production the dense forests, mountain roads, lakes and wide-open wilderness it needed to make Glacier feel alive onscreen.

Creator and showrunner Morwyn Brebner told TVBrittanyF.com that she and producing director Lea Thompson visited Glacier before filming to understand the scale they wanted to recreate. “[Producing director Lea Thompson and I] talked a lot about the epicness of it, the Western aspect of it,” Brebner said. “When we location scouted, it was crazy. We would just be hiking in the woods, looking for somewhere incredible to look at.”

Several Alberta locations helped build that onscreen version of Glacier. According to the Calgary Herald, the wilderness near Bragg Creek represented Glacier National Park for at least half of Season 1. The production also used Elbow Falls, Forgetmenot Pond, McLean Creek, Canyon Creek, Easter Seals Camp Horizon and Barrier Lake. Producer Leslie Cowan told the outlet Barrier Lake was the furthest the crew traveled while filming, adding, “We really pulled out all the stops by shooting at Barrier Lake.”

Not every scene was shot in the wild. Calgary, Alberta, doubled for New York City in scenes tied to Anna’s former life before she became a park ranger. That contrast allows the show to move between Anna’s past and present without leaving Canada for production.

Melanie Scrofano, Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz, Nikki Rae Hallow and Cooper Levy in a still from ‘Anna Pigeon’ (Image Source: Michelle Faye/USA Network)

Spiridakos, who is Canadian, has been open about how much filming in the Alberta wilderness shaped her experience on the series. “Every day we’d show up to set and all be like, ‘How is this real life?’ ” she told Rotten Tomatoes. “It was spectacular ... stunning and so much fun.” She also told E! News, “Nature is its own character in the show.”

Those locations matter because Anna Pigeon treats the landscape as more than scenery. The mystery unfolds through an environment that feels isolating, beautiful and dangerous, which is exactly why Alberta’s mountains, lakes and forests do so much of the heavy lifting. Anna Pigeon airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network, with episodes also available to stream on USANetwork.com.