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Where is ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ filmed? If you liked ‘Survivor’, you’ll love Netflix’s wild reality show

Netflix premiered the third installment of the survival show, with 16 uniquely skilled contestants competing in extreme conditions.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Netflix’s latest survival show, ‘Outlast: The Jungle,’ caught everyone’s attention with its filming locations, extreme conditions, and how things unfolded in the third installment. As of now, the reality show has released its first six episodes, while episodes 7 and 8 are set to air on June 17. The first two seasons of the show were set in the Alaskan wilderness and featured 16 survivalists competing to win the cash prize. For the third installment, Netflix took things to the next level, as it is set in the Panamanian jungle. Contestants are left there with “nothing but basic supplies, their wits, and each other to battle through the unforgiving conditions.” While surviving against the nature around them, they also have to compete against each other while being in a team. 

A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

For the current ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ season, showrunner Mike Odair noted, “This season felt like throwing gasoline on the format. We traded the frozen isolation of Alaska for the heat and volatility of Panama, and everything changed: the survival, the strategy, and the social dynamics,” according to Tudum. Referring to the contestants, he added, “This may be our most dynamic group yet.” Interestingly enough, participating contestants have unique backgrounds and an exciting set of skills. This includes an avid rock climber, former federal agent, adventure vlogger, commercial fisherman, expedition leader, farmhand, make-up artist, sales manager, wildlife educator, former NFL player, among others. According to Grazia, the show’s filming locations include Bocas del Toro and the Pearl Islands. 

'Outlast' Season 2 was filmed in Alaska (Netflix)
'Outlast' Season 2 was filmed in Alaska (Image Source: Netflix)

The participants can be seen exploring the Panamanian jungle and its wilderness throughout the first six episodes, available to stream on Netflix. The surroundings have a mix of various climatic conditions. Because of that, contestants could face extreme situations, including severe heat and dehydration. Further, the showrunner noted that, after witnessing the first two seasons of the survival show, the participants were “ready to manipulate alliances and push the social experiment further than ever before, creating a season that feels more primal, unpredictable, and intense from the very start. And as a showrunner, cast is everything, and this may be our most dynamic group yet,” according to Entertainment Weekly

A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)
A still from 'Outlast: The Jungle' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Netflix)

Fans who enjoy survival shows featuring extreme conditions would surely enjoy streaming ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ on Netflix. Viewers who prefer watching shows like ‘Survivor’ and movies like ‘The Hunger Games’ would find the Netflix survival show to be of a similar nature. The streamer describes the third season of the show as “the jungles of Panama push these contestants to physical and mental extremes.” To stay in the competition, they will have to use their outdoor expertise “to weather the brutal realities of nature and win $1 million.” However, there is one twist: participants must stay in a team, as that is the only way forward to win. Seasons 1 and 2 revealed how shifting alliances could turn out to be even more dangerous than the challenges of Mother Nature. Fans can now stream ‘Outlast: The Jungle’ on Netflix. 

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