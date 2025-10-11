Showtime’s beloved series is officially ending with season 4, but creators promise a ‘twisted’ finale

The ‘Yellowjackets’ writers’ room is currently open, with production slated to begin in 2026

The wilderness story is almost over. Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets,’ the popular psychological thriller that’s kept fans guessing for years, will officially end with its upcoming fourth season, as per Deadline. The creators promise that the series will receive a “twisted conclusion” that ties up the mysteries and emotional arcs that have haunted audiences since the pilot. Series creators and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson announced the news on Friday (October 10) via social media. They confirm that the writing team is already hard at work crafting the final installment.

The decision, according to the duo, came after “great consideration” and was reportedly inspired by the strong, purposeful ending of HBO’s ‘Succession,’ which also concluded after four seasons. “After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of ‘Yellowjackets’ to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season,” Lyle and Nickerson wrote. “We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen.”

They added, “Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious.” The news confirms that the show won’t drag out its mysteries indefinitely, something fans and critics alike have praised.

The ‘Yellowjackets’ writers’ room is currently open, with production slated to begin in 2026. The final season will debut later that year on Paramount+ with Showtime, according to Variety. Lyle and Nickerson will continue serving as showrunners and executive producers, and they already have a clear vision for how the series will end. Produced by Lionsgate Television and Creative Engine, ‘Yellowjackets’ has been one of Showtime’s most successful and critically acclaimed series of the past decade. It currently stands as the network’s second-longest-running scripted drama, behind ‘The Chi,’ which will also conclude with its upcoming eighth season.

Both finales come amid a new creative direction at Paramount Global, following the company’s merger with Skydance earlier this year. For those new to the series, ‘Yellowjackets’ follows a New Jersey girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes deep in the wilderness during the 1990s. Stranded for months, the survivors slowly descend into savagery. They form factions, spill blood, and forge dark secrets that continue to haunt them 25 years later. The show alternates between past and present timelines, blending elements of psychological horror, mystery, and coming-of-age drama to explore trauma, survival, and the primal instincts buried within us all.