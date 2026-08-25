HBO’s ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ welcomes ‘Downton Abbey’ star in major casting update

Nearly 30 years after the real-life trial captured the world's attention, HBO is bringing the Louise Woodward story to the screen

HBO’s upcoming limited series ‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ has added a ‘Downton Abbey’ star to its cast. Joanne Froggatt has joined the project as Susan, the mother of the accused au pair, Deadline reported. She has been cast alongside Catriona Chandler, who will play the titular character in the limited series. Meghann Fahy, who was first cast in the project in July, portrays Deborah Eappen, while ‘Industry’ actor Sagar Radia portrays the victim's father, Sunil Eappen.

(L) Joanne Froggatt poses for a picture; (R) Catriona Chandler poses for the camera (Image Source: (L) Instagram | @jofroggatt; (R) Instagram | @catrionachandler)

‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ is based on the infamous criminal trial involving a British au pair that gripped the U.K. and the U.S. In 1997, 18-year-old Louise Woodward was convicted of violently shaking 8-month-old Matthew Eappen to death, whom she was babysitting at his family’s home in Massachusetts. The story horrified millions as it unfolded in newspapers and on television. Variety quoted showrunner Matthew Barry as saying: “The trial of Louise Woodward raised profound questions about childcare, working mothers, class, and the role of an emerging 24/7 media. Thirty years later, those questions feel more urgent and relevant than ever. I’m grateful to be working with Susanne and our partners at HBO to bring this story, in all its complexity, to the screen.”

Froggatt is no stranger to prestigious British dramas, having earned a Golden Globe and three Emmy nominations for her leading role as Anna Bates in the six seasons of ‘Downton Abbey’ and the franchise's three films. She previously starred in Guy Ritchie’s Paramount+ crime drama ‘MobLand’ and MGM+’s ‘The Magnificent Seven.’ Chandler, for her part, has made a name for herself beyond ‘Rivals’ by appearing in BBC period drama ‘Wild Cherry,’ the Channel 5 thriller ‘The Wives,’ the FX drama ‘Pistol,’ and the Netflix mystery-comedy ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ Meanwhile, Fahy, who portrays Deborah Eappen, has earned two Emmy nominations for her role in the HBO drama ‘The White Lotus’ and the Netflix series ‘Sirens.’ She was the first to join the project after HBO ordered the series to proceed in July. Radia, who is set to portray her husband, Sunil Eappen, previously starred in the HBO limited series ‘Industry.’

(L) Meghann Fahy poses for a picture; (R) Sagar Radia poses for the camera (Image Source: (L) Instagram | @hbomax; (R) Instagram | @hbomax)

‘The Trial of Louise Woodward’ is created by writer and showrunner Barry, another former ‘Industry’ alumnus. Barry will executive produce alongside Emmy-winning director Susanne Bier, who will direct all episodes. Other producers include Big Light Productions founder Frank Spotnitz, Emily Feller, Tobi de Graaff, Antoine Douaihy, and Anton TV. The production is set to begin in August, with HBO planning to release the limited series in 2027.