'The Masked Singer’ Season 14 reveals its first costume, and all guesses point to a fan-favorite alum

As soon as the first ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 costume was unveiled, fans of the Fox singing competition started making their predictions

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 14 has unveiled its very first costume, and fans of the Fox singing competition have started making their predictions about which celebrity is hiding behind the mask. The fourteenth season of ‘The Masked Singer’ will be hitting your television screens in January 2026, making it the first time that the beloved singing show has skipped a fall season since it first premiered in 2019. Nick Cannon is returning to host the upcoming season along with panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora. On October 27, a new clip was shared on the official Instagram page of ‘The Masked Singer.’ The clip, the first from Season 14, shows a character singing in a short black dress with what appears to be a beetle’s head.

In addition to this, a few hieroglyphic-like symbols are present behind the singer on stage, which could suggest that the costume is inspired by a scarab beetle. The footage also highlighted the reactions of Keong and McCarthy-Wahlberg to the singer. As per ScreenRant, the panelists yelled, “What!?” Soon after, McCarthy-Wahlberg went on to say, “No way!" Both panelists looked completely shocked. At the end of the clip, the show’s host Cannon exclaimed, “The Masked Singer is back!"

Fans didn’t get to hear the character’s voice; however, they are convinced that the celebrity beneath the mask is none other than former panelist Nicole Scherzinger. For the unversed, Scherzinger served as a judge on ‘The Masked Singer’ for the first ten seasons of the show. The former Pussycat Dolls member bid goodbye to the show after Season 10 to star as Norma Desmond in the West End and later Broadway revival of ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ for which she won a Tony Award. Following Scherzinger’s departure, Rita Ora took over her responsibilities on the panel from seasons 11 to 13.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for Scherzinger to return to the show, either as a panelist or a guest, or a contestant. And now, fans believe that Scherzinger might be the celebrity behind the newest mask. One social media user stopped by the comments section of the Instagram post and wrote, “I bet you Nicole is under the mask this time lmao.” A second user penned, “Nicole is back and so is The Masked Singer Ahh I hope it never ends.” Another netizen echoed the same sentiments by writing, “Imagine the first masked singer in this trailer is Nicole Scherzinger from our past. And she surprises the panelists. Just a thought.” Another fan commented, “Nicole making a comeback??? ONSTAGE???" A fifth fan quipped, “I hope @nicolescherzinger is a contestant."