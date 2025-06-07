Rita Ora reveals one big reason why this 'Batman' star would never join 'The Masked Singer': 'He's a...'

Rita Ora was quick to shut down a 'Masked Singer' theory — but her reason might surprise you

'The Masked Singer' panelist Rita Ora thinks that her friend Robert Pattinson would never compete on the Fox singing show. In an exclusive clip obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Jenny McCarthy, who is one of the four panelists, guessed the real identity of the celebrity behind the Griffin mask. After considering all the clues, which included a vampire bat, McCarthy predicted that Griffin could be Pattinson, who is well-known by the fans for playing the role of Edward Cullen in 'The Twilight Saga' film series.. "What do you think the vampire bats make me think of Twilight but also Batman. He was actually Batman himself. I think this is the amazing Robert Pattinson," McCarthy shared.

Shortly afterward, Ora chimed in and said, "He's a very good friend of mine. He actually introduced me to my husband, [Taika Waititi]." A surprised Ken Jeong asked Ora if Griffin had introduced her to Taika Waititi. Then, Ora jokingly responded, "Griffin introduced me to my husband." When McCarthy asked Ora if she felt Pattinson was behind the Griffin mask, the latter replied, "I really don't because I feel like Rob is really shy, but all the clues match, and you are the queen of clues [McCarthy], so, who knows, right? Who knows."

The other guesses made by the judging panel for Griffin were Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette. Later on, 'Dawson’s Creek' star James Van Der Beek was unmasked as Griffin during the March 19 episode of 'The Masked Singer.' As per Variety, Van Der Beek talked about his recent colorectal cancer diagnosis in the episode and said, “Recently, we got some news that changed everything. It’s been a really tough year. But fortunately, we’ve been able to face this challenge together, in our home. I would not have gotten through all of this without them. They make me smile through the tough days and are strong for me when I sometimes can’t be. They sit beside me through it all. They’re my safe space. My home.”

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly following his elimination, Van Der Beek revealed his main reason for competing on 'The Masked Singer.' At that point, the 'Varsity Blues' star shared, "I really did [the show] for my kids. I was nervous to do it. I hadn't sung in public in a very long time. They had kind of been with me through the whole process. They heard me warming up in the house. They watched me practice."

While reflecting on his journey, Van Der Beek further elaborated, "Then, I heard the other two singers in dress [rehearsal] two days before [filming] and I immediately called my wife. I said, "I don't think I'm making it out of this round, babe. These two singers are phenomenal. So if there's any way you can get the kids out here, I think tomorrow is going to be my last day." And she did. Somehow, she booked tickets, got the kids on a flight, and got them out there. She's Superwoman. And then when I was unmasked, I kept looking for them in the audience. I wanted to wave to them, and I couldn't see them. So when Nick [Cannon] said, "Why don't you tell them yourself?" and they all ran out, I was just thrilled. Just so good to see them and have them up there and be able to put my big lion paws around them."