'The Masked Singer' sparks outrage after Ken Jeong's outrageous 'Diddy' remark overshadows 'Footloose' night

'The Masked Singer' judge Ken Jeong's Diddy remark raised concerns due to recent controversies involving Diddy's misconduct and ongoing legal battles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ken Jeong found himself in hot water during the 'Footloose' night of 'The Masked Singer' by referencing Diddy in a way that some viewers found highly problematic. In a joke or comment involving the rapper, the mention raised concerns, likely due to recent controversies surrounding Diddy related to misconduct in ongoing legal battles.



The comment quickly gained attention online, as many believed it was inappropriate given the rapper's current public issues. The controversy surrounding Diddy stems from various allegations over the years, including lawsuits related to his business dealings and personal life, which have painted him in a negative light in certain media narratives. This context makes any reference to him particularly sensitive. Although the episode was filmed before the emergence of any public controversies involving Diddy, some viewers still found Ken's remark offensive. The broadcast coincided with emerging legal issues involving Diddy, including various allegations against him. This resulted in backlash, as some felt the reference was inappropriate, even though it occurred before Diddy's controversies came to light.

Ken Jeong makes the right prediction on 'Footloose' night

During The Masked Singer's 'Footloose' night, Ken Jeong correctly guessed the identity of Showbird. After her performance and the presentation of the clues, Ken made his guess alongside actress Yvette Nicole Brown, known for her role in 'Community'. When Showbird was unmasked, she turned out to be the celebrity Ken had predicted, marking a triumphant moment for the panel member. Ken could connect the clues with Yvette's background in acting and comedy which led to his accurate guess.

During the 'Footloose Night' of 'The Masked Singer', the unmasking revealed Yvette Nicole Brown as Showbird. After performing 'Let's Hear It for the Boy,' a series of clues clarified her identity, highlighting her hip-hop connection from 1994 and her renewed passion for singing. Ken Jeong confidently guessed her identity before the unmasking, recognizing the clues. Yvette Nicole Brown was thrilled to reveal herself, and both the panel and the audience were delighted, considering her reputation as one of the most vivacious personalities in Hollywood.

How many masks are left on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group A?

After the eliminations of Showbird and Leaf Sheep in Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer', three contestants are remaining in Group A, including Ship, Woodpecker, and Buffalos. Each of them is striving to stand out among their competitors with their vocal and performance talents. Expect thrilling performances from them, along with intriguing hints related to their identities in the upcoming episodes, as the stakes get higher and the suspense builds throughout the season.

Leaf Sheep was eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (@fox)

