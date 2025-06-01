‘The Masked Singer’ judges turned on Nick Cannon in a roast no one saw coming: 'I'm scared to get close...'

Nick Cannon, a father of 12, gets brutally roast on 'The Masked Singer' over his ever expanding family.

Nick Cannon, 44, has been the charismatic host of 'The Masked Singer' since its debut in 2019. However, during a season 8 episode called 'Comedy Roast Night,' Cannon found himself in the middle of playful jabs all because of one reason. Those who know Cannon also know that, besides being a long-term host with quick wits and a commanding stage presence, he's also a father of 12 children (yes, you read it right!). Being true to the theme of the show, judges didn't let the chance slide to roast their pal, and the episode kicked off with Ken Jeong's stand-up routine in which he playfully commented, "I know Nick is tired. He's been up all night memorizing his kids' names," erupting a wave of laughter from the audience.

Things got interesting when, adding to the banter, contestant Snowstorm (Nikki Glasser) quipped in her clues package, "This song goes out to my favorite fearless lady, Nicole, who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas." This also prompted then-judge Nicole Scherzinger to joke, "That's a lot of baby mamas." After Snowstorm wrapped up her performance of Ariana Grande's hit cover, 'Thank U, Next,' she took another jab at Cannon while standing beside him on the stage, "I'm sorry, I'm just so scared to get too close to you," she chuckled. "I don't want to get pregnant ... or maybe I do," prompting another roar of laughter from the crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Masked Singer (@maskedsingerfox)

The beloved host once revealed to the L.A. Times that his massive family was not something he had planned but rather was a result of the pandemic. He admitted that all of his partners expressed their desire to have children at the time, and he leaned into the idea because he "wanted to give them what they desired." He added, "I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.'"

Despite having a lot on his plate, Cannon has never shied away from being a responsible dad. In an interview with People, he once shared, "It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’—that phrase is a little redundant.” He added, “You can’t co-parent; you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals; they’re first for us.” Cannon had also shared a TikTok video captioned, "Sorry, I can’t talk right now," that left fans in stitches. In the video, Cannon receives a phone call from “Baby Mama #25,” and the ringtone chants, “Nick, it’s time to pay child support.” With perfect comic timing, he casually silences the call while humorously munching on a chip. Through the chaos, Cannon's sharp wit shines not only on stage but also off stage. As 'The Masked Singer' gears up for season 14, the fan-favorite host is all set to return, bringing more energy and more laughter on stage than ever before.