‘The Masked Singer’ fans are done with Jenny McCarthy — and their replacement ideas are brilliantly savage

Fans think 'The Masked Singer' has a major problem — and it’s judge Jenny McCarthy. Is it finally time for her to go?

‘The Masked Singer' judge Jenny McCarthy is a controversial figure and is certainly not a fan favorite. A Reddit user prompted a discussion about who could be her best replacement on the show, and fans came up with hilarious answers. “Absolutely anyone with a pulse,” one Reddit user wrote, shading McCarthy. The ‘Two and a Half Men’ actress has famously campaigned against the use of vaccines, alleging that they cause autism. She was slammed for her lack of knowledge and spreading misinformation. A second social media user answered the question while alluding to her controversy. “Someone who isn't an antivaxer would be nice,” the user wrote. “A pile of gravel,” another fan reacted.

On the contrary, some social media users genuinely suggested celebrities who could replace McCarthy. The names included Niecy Nash, Anna Kendrick, Lou Diamond Phillips, Carlie Rae Jepsen, Joel McHale, and others. TV presenter Cat Deeley was a popular choice. “Any opportunity to put Cat Deeley on TV is a good idea to me. She's so sweet and kind-hearted, she would definitely fit the vibe of the show,” another Reddit user said. “Nicole Scherzinger, if her coming back to the Masked Singer is possible. If not, I'll go with Ashley Tisdale,” a fourth internet user added.

One internet user went a little overboard and suggested Taylor Swift. “Then Kelce could dress up at Chief Clues-a-Lot and she can pretend to be surprised when he's unmasked,” the user added. Comedian Nikki Glaser, who won people over with her effortless and hilarious Golden Globes hosting, was also mentioned by an internet user as a possible replacement. “Wasn't Rita Wilson on? She was phenomenal. Such an expert and such a warm personality who would even make a good talk show host,” another Reddit user wrote.

'The Masked Singer' recently concluded its 13th season with Gretchen Wilson, who was behind the disguise of Pearl, being crowned the winner. She defeated Boogie Woogie, who was unmasked as Andy Grammer in the finale. Meg Donnelly (Coral) was placed third, and Brian Kelley (Mad Scientist Monster) was placed fourth. However, Wilson was rooting for Boogie Woogie to bag the trophy and felt guilty for her win. “He's just such an incredibly, incredibly likable person. I wished I could have shared it with him,” Wilson told PEOPLE. She revealed that she was “ready” to be placed second and was shocked to hear her name as the winner.

Chrissy Metz, who was part of the show’s 11th season, recently opened up about her experience. Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer-actress revealed that it was the “hardest thing” she’d ever done. She was asked to come on the show for several years until she finally agreed. “I was like, 'There's no way. I can barely breathe or walk and talk at the same time,’” she recalled. When she did agree to come, they gave her the “heaviest, hottest, biggest” costume. Although it was tough, she somehow pulled it off. Metz went on to reveal that her “dream” is to join Survivor and outlast other contestants. She admitted to being “obsessed” with the show.