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Netflix renews ‘Legends’ for Season 2 after gripping debut

Tom Burke and Steve Coogan are heading back undercover, and Netflix just confirmed when work begins.
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Legends’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix | @tudum)
A still from ‘Legends’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix | @tudum)

Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Legends’ for Season 2, ensuring a follow-up of one of 2026’s most-acclaimed new dramas. The streaming service announced on August 24 that creator Neil Forsyth has returned to write and lead the next chapter of the series. The British crime thriller debuted on May 7 and has since been gathering critical acclaim and a growing audience. It currently holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has already entered the global top 10 on the streaming platform.

A still from ‘Legends’ (Image Source: Netflix | @tudum)
A still from ‘Legends’ (Image Source: Netflix | @tudum)

‘Legends’ chronicles a group of Customs officers who have been tasked with creating forgeries and assuming false identities in order to infiltrate Britain’s most notorious drug cartels. It is based on real-life events detailed in ‘The Betrayer,’ a 2022 memoir by former Customs officer Guy Stanton. Season 1 concluded a story that seemed to have been told to the very end, leaving many viewers, including Forsyth, to wonder if there was even a point in attempting a second season.

Forsyth, also known for ‘The Gold’ and ‘Guilt,’ said that he felt that the new chapter was an opportunity rather than a duty for him. “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to tell a new story in the fascinating and unique world that Legends offers,” he said, adding that “and to show just how dangerous, thrilling, and important their work became in the late 1990s.”

Tom Burke and Steve Coogan are set to reprise their roles, alongside Hayley Squires. Burke and Coogan were the undercover unit members in Season 1, as the former star continues to rise after his performance in ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’ Casting details for new characters have yet to be revealed.

A still from ‘Legends’ (Image Source: Netflix | @tudum)
A still from ‘Legends’ (Image Source: Netflix | @tudum)

Production on Season 2 is set to commence in 2027, according to Tudum, the official Netflix sub-channel, though no release window has been announced. Each of the six episodes of Season 1 had a different focus, so it remains unclear if the upcoming season will adopt a similar approach.

The streaming service’s UK division also announced the renewal of other series the same day, including further seasons of ‘House of Guinness’ and ‘The Gentlemen.’ Announcing the news, Anne Mensah, the executive vice president of UK Content at Netflix, linked the projects together, saying: “Our audiences loved these shows, so it is such a delight to bring them back... to revisit the Guinness family, cook with the Ramsays, go undercover with the Legends, and be At Home with the Furys.”

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