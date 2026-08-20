‘Sterling Point’ gets major update just two weeks after its Prime Video debut

‘Sterling Point’ Season 1 finale leaves Annie, Ramona and the island crew facing a major cliffhanger in Muskoka.

Summer at Sterling Point is not over yet. Prime Video has renewed ‘Sterling Point’ for Season 2, just over two weeks after the YA drama premiered on August 5. The eight-episode first season quickly became one of the platform’s top series. Amazon MGM Studios also says the show has reached millions of viewers worldwide.

The renewal means creator Megan Park can keep exploring the lives of Annie Jacobson, Ramona, and the rest of the group on the Canadian island. “It’s been an absolute joy to see the appreciation and love for the show,” Park said. “We worked so hard to make the show as authentic as possible, and to see audiences respond to that has been thrilling. We cannot wait to dive deeper into these characters and deliver the best second season ever!”

Image 2: (L-R) Connor Jacobson (Keen Ruffalo), Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) and Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) in ‘Sterling Point’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Prime Video’s official logline states that the series follows 17-year-old Annie, “raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass). Annie’s life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather’s island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets.” Ella Rubin leads the cast as Annie, with Amélie Hoeferle playing Ramona, Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie as Ellis, Daniel Quinn-Toye as Rory, and Bo Bragason as Oona.

Season 1 ended with Annie and Ramona switching places after learning more about their family history. Ramona identified her biological father, while she and Annie connected through their shared mother, Goldie. Annie was also caught between Ellis and Rory, while Ramona and Oona faced problems in their relationship. Prime Video has not announced a production start, episode count, or release date for Season 2.

Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin) and Ramona (Amélie Hoeferle) in a still from ‘Sterling Point’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

The producers have, however, confirmed that the series will return to Muskoka. “We can’t wait to be back in Muskoka and for everyone to see what we have in store for Annie, Ramona and the rest of the crew for Season Two,” co-showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and executive producers Tom Ackerley and Dani Gorin said in a joint statement.

The new season will continue with a cast that also includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe, Nikko Angelo Hinayo as Sully, Mabel Strachan as Maple, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers as Kate, and Missi Pyle as Denise Ballatine. Season 1 currently has a 90% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Peter Friedlander, head of global television for Amazon MGM Studios, said the company was “thrilled to bring audiences back to the island for Season Two.” For now, viewers will have to wait for Prime Video to reveal when that return will happen.