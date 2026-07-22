Jason Sudeikis reveals why he changed his mind about ending 'Ted Lasso': 'I needed it...'

Jason Sudeikis says returning to 'Ted Lasso' became personal as season 4 shifts AFC Richmond's focus to a women's team.

Jason Sudeikis had long maintained that 'Ted Lasso' would end after three seasons, with Ted returning to Kansas City to be with his son. However, the creator and star eventually reconsidered as his Notes app filled with new ideas for the show's future. In February 2024, he brought the writers together in Ojai, California, to determine whether the main series still had a story left to tell. "I was like, 'Oh, I don't know if it's done,'" Sudeikis told The Hollywood Reporter. Sudeikis said the three-season plan was never a tactic to secure a larger deal. He believed Ted's departure in Season 3 completed the story he had originally set out to tell and had no interest in bringing the character back simply because Apple wanted more episodes. "That wasn't a negotiation tactic," he said. "The story was told. Ted went home [to Kansas City] to be with his son. I wasn't going to have Ted uproot their life to justify the money truck. It made no sense to me."

Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt in 'Ted Lasso' (YouTube/AppleTV+)

The decision changed as Sudeikis kept collecting ideas for 'Ted Lasso' and considered what playing the character had meant to him. Fans often told him that the series had helped them, and he would answer, "It saved me, too." He said spending each workday inside Ted's outlook had also affected him away from the set. "It is infectious to play a character who sees the best in people and isn't mad at the world for all its foibles and bullies and shadows," he said. Sudeikis now has another three-season arc in mind, and his reason for beginning it is personal: "I know I needed this. I needed it as much as other people do." Before returning to the main series, the team discussed several possible spinoffs. Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly developed an idea around Roy Kent, while other writers explored a Keeley Jones project. Sudeikis also considered a Leslie Higgins cartoon and a Dani Rojas telenovela, but his Notes app kept filling with ideas for the original show. The writers eventually focused on the women's soccer team teased in the Season 3 finale, which gave the series a new direction for its return.

Sudeikis' initial decision to stop came after a long third-season production. Bill Lawrence had stepped away from the day-to-day work to focus on other series, leaving Sudeikis to run 'Ted Lasso' while also starring and rewriting scripts. Production started late and stretched months beyond its original schedule, with Brendan Hunt describing the process as "death by a thousand paper cuts." Sudeikis often completed revisions late at night before the next day's filming, which meant cast members sometimes received changed lines shortly before shooting. The episodes also became longer, moving from the roughly 30-minute format of Season 1 toward runtimes closer to an hour. Multiple sources told the publication that the season went over budget, though Sudeikis said the show had been budgeted around a shorter format despite having more characters and storylines to conclude. "We were budgeted as a 30-minute show when it became much more," he said. By the time Season 3 ended, he felt the planned story was complete and wanted to return to the United States after years centered on the series.

'Ted Lasso' Season 3 finale starring Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Sudeikis returns as Ted, while Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Goldstein reprise their roles as Rebecca, Keeley, and Roy. Tanya Reynolds joins the team as its assistant coach, and the new players underwent auditions that tested their acting and soccer skills before attending a training camp. Sudeikis also called members of the previous team directly to explain why the new season required a different group of players. Jack Burditt joined as co-showrunner to manage schedules and budgets while Sudeikis remained the creative lead. Production wrapped in January, and the early episodes are shorter than many Season 3 installments. The writers could return in late August to begin discussing a potential Season 5, though Apple has not officially ordered another season.