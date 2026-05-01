Jennifer Lopez returns to rom-com with 'Ted Lasso' star in a raunchy new Netflix film 'Office Romance'

Jennifer Lopez is a girl boss with a big office, but her new relationship threatens to unravel lives in unexpected ways in 'Office Romance.'

Netflix released the first trailer for 'Office Romance,' a romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker. The trailer, released on Thursday, features Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz, a CEO at a major airline who enters into a romantic relationship with the company's new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower, played by Brett Goldstein. As per the synopsis, "Their secret affair puts both at risk of destroying their careers when they decide to 'stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts."

The trailer takes viewers inside the airline office, where Daniel is awestruck upon seeing Jackie for the first time. The two form a connection during a work trip to the Dominican Republic. As their bond evolves into a romantic entanglement, their careers are constantly at risk. "If we got caught, it could destroy everything I’ve built," Jackie warns Daniel. Despite their best efforts, the personal and professional collide, leaving them shattered. "I think I f*cked up her whole life. Not sure I can do anything now," says Daniel. The trailer ends with a funny conversation between Daniel and his incarcerated elder sister, reminding viewers that there is a good bit of humor amid the drama.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in the trailer of 'Office Romance' (Cover Image Credit: Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez is on a spree of rom-coms, having recently starred in 'Shotgun Wedding' with Josh Duhamel and 'Marry Me' alongside Owen Wilson. In the early 2000s, she made a name for herself with successful rom-coms before pivoting toward more dramatic roles. Brett Goldstein gained prominence through his portrayal of Roy Kent in Apple TV+'s massively successful drama 'Ted Lasso.' He has also been a recurring cast member on another Apple TV+ show, 'Shrinking,' alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Besides them, Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Jodie Whittaker, Mary Wiseman, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, and Edward James Olmos round out the main cast. The ensemble also includes Tony Plana, Roger Bart, Jackie Sandler, Michelle Hurd, Scott Seiss, Lisa Gilroy, Rick Hoffman, Donald Elise Watkins, Natalie Ortega, Brian Gallivan, Ali Stroker, Will Sasso, and Mo Welch.

A still of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein from the trailer (Image Credit: Netflix)

Brett Goldstein has also penned the script alongside his writing partner Joe Kelly. Goldstein told PEOPLE that they wrote the draft with Jennifer Lopez in mind to play Jackie Cruz. He said, "We started asking ourselves who the best rom-com star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo. It's easy to write a rom-com when you have JLo in mind. She's the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes." Viewers will get to experience Jackie and Daniel's 'Office Romance' on Netflix on June 5.