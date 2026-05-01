MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Jennifer Lopez returns to rom-com with 'Ted Lasso' star in a raunchy new Netflix film 'Office Romance'

Jennifer Lopez is a girl boss with a big office, but her new relationship threatens to unravel lives in unexpected ways in 'Office Romance.'
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
A still from 'Office Romance' trailer (Cover Image Credit: Netflix)
A still from 'Office Romance' trailer (Cover Image Credit: Netflix)

Netflix released the first trailer for 'Office Romance,' a romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker. The trailer, released on Thursday, features Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz, a CEO at a major airline who enters into a romantic relationship with the company's new lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower, played by Brett Goldstein. As per the synopsis, "Their secret affair puts both at risk of destroying their careers when they decide to 'stop playing by the rules and start following their hearts."

The trailer takes viewers inside the airline office, where Daniel is awestruck upon seeing Jackie for the first time. The two form a connection during a work trip to the Dominican Republic. As their bond evolves into a romantic entanglement, their careers are constantly at risk. "If we got caught, it could destroy everything I’ve built," Jackie warns Daniel. Despite their best efforts, the personal and professional collide, leaving them shattered. "I think I f*cked up her whole life. Not sure I can do anything now," says Daniel. The trailer ends with a funny conversation between Daniel and his incarcerated elder sister, reminding viewers that there is a good bit of humor amid the drama.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in the trailer of 'Office Romance' (Cover Image Credit: Netflix)
Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein in the trailer of 'Office Romance' (Cover Image Credit: Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez is on a spree of rom-coms, having recently starred in 'Shotgun Wedding' with Josh Duhamel and 'Marry Me' alongside Owen Wilson. In the early 2000s, she made a name for herself with successful rom-coms before pivoting toward more dramatic roles. Brett Goldstein gained prominence through his portrayal of Roy Kent in Apple TV+'s massively successful drama 'Ted Lasso.' He has also been a recurring cast member on another Apple TV+ show, 'Shrinking,' alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Besides them, Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Jodie Whittaker, Mary Wiseman, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, and Edward James Olmos round out the main cast. The ensemble also includes Tony Plana, Roger Bart, Jackie Sandler, Michelle Hurd, Scott Seiss, Lisa Gilroy, Rick Hoffman, Donald Elise Watkins, Natalie Ortega, Brian Gallivan, Ali Stroker, Will Sasso, and Mo Welch.

A still of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein from the trailer (Image Credit: Netflix)
A still of Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein from the trailer (Image Credit: Netflix)

Brett Goldstein has also penned the script alongside his writing partner Joe Kelly. Goldstein told PEOPLE that they wrote the draft with Jennifer Lopez in mind to play Jackie Cruz. He said, "We started asking ourselves who the best rom-com star is, and without hesitation, we both said J.Lo. It's easy to write a rom-com when you have JLo in mind. She's the best at this stuff. We just wanted to write something funny and smart enough to be worthy of her saying yes." Viewers will get to experience Jackie and Daniel's 'Office Romance' on Netflix on June 5.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' gets a rare global theatrical release
MOVIES

Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' gets a rare global theatrical release

After an injury on set forced Netflix to delay its take on 'Narnia,' the streamer moved it to February 2027 for a wide theatrical release window.
1 day ago
'Harry Potter' stunt double David Holmes turns his story of resilience into stage play
MOVIES

'Harry Potter' stunt double David Holmes turns his story of resilience into stage play

David Holmes and associates are developing a play about his life before and after the accident on the 'Harry Potter' sets.
1 day ago
DC’s ‘Lanterns’ finally has a release date — And fans are already counting down
MOVIES

DC’s ‘Lanterns’ finally has a release date — And fans are already counting down

‘Lanterns,’ featuring at least three iterations of the titular hero, will arrive on HBO later in 2026.
1 day ago
Where was ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 filmed? Inside real locations that bring iconic sequel to life
MOVIES

Where was ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 filmed? Inside real locations that bring iconic sequel to life

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 brings back familiar faces and stunning real-world locations, turning New York and Milan into the film’s most stylish backdrops.
1 day ago
‘Andor’ actor joins Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ with new mysterious role created just for film
ANDOR

‘Andor’ actor joins Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ with new mysterious role created just for film

‘Andor’ actor boards Disney’s ‘Tangled’ in a mysterious role as filming nears, adding a new twist to the live-action take on the beloved fairy tale.
1 day ago
'The Blair Witch Project' reboot finalizes director as it brings back original cast in key roles
MOVIES

'The Blair Witch Project' reboot finalizes director as it brings back original cast in key roles

Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams, who starred in the 1999 film, will be part of the upcoming reboot
2 days ago
'Resident Evil' finally drops its first trailer and video-game adaptation is releasing sooner than you think
MOVIES

'Resident Evil' finally drops its first trailer and video-game adaptation is releasing sooner than you think

The upcoming horror film 'Resident Evil' is produced and co-financed by Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions, and is directed by Zach Cregger.
2 days ago
'One Night Only' drops trailer starring Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, and iconic 'The Breakfast Club' star
MOVIES

'One Night Only' drops trailer starring Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, and iconic 'The Breakfast Club' star

Fateful night that could change everything for two unlikely singles in New York, where intimacy needs marriage, 'One Night Only' dropped its trailer.
2 days ago
Netflix drops first-look of 'The Whisper Man' with Robert De Niro and Adam Scott—And it's giving chills
MOVIES

Netflix drops first-look of 'The Whisper Man' with Robert De Niro and Adam Scott—And it's giving chills

Netflix releases first look at its upcoming thriller 'The Whisper Man' centered around a serial killer mystery.
3 days ago
Is 'They Will Kill You' inspired by true events? Inside the director's creepy real-life experience
MOVIES

Is 'They Will Kill You' inspired by true events? Inside the director's creepy real-life experience

Directed by Kirill Sokolov, 'They Will Kill You,' hits home screens just a month after its theatrical release and is making headlines.
3 days ago