'Tracker' Season 3 Finale Recap: McIntyre offers Russell mysterious deal as Colter sets out to rescue Lola

The Season 3 finale saw Russell learn more about his father's past activities with Chrono Stasis

The 'Tracker' Season 3 finale saw the protagonist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and his estranged brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), team up to expose the top-secret Chrono Stasis operation. Colter's father, Ashton, uncovered the sinister activities of the DARPA-funded program, which kidnapped gifted children and developed their psychic abilities for nefarious purposes. However, his efforts to shut down the program ended with his mysterious death. In the penultimate episode, the Shaw brothers broke into the testing facility and rescued one of its test subjects, Danny Kellerman (Reid Miller), before heading to rescue his friend, Lola (Laurel Marsden). The finale aired on May 24 on CBS and revealed more Shaw family secrets while saving some for Season 4. Titled 'The Best Ones,' the episode is co-written by Elwood Reid and Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

A still from Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

The duo leaves Danny under the protection of Dr. Serena Jukic (Jeri Ryan) and her partner, Paul (Jerry Trimble). They head off to save Lola, who is held at a remote off-site location called 'The Quiet Place.' Lola is being drugged and tortured into submission. But before she passes out, she uses her psychic abilities to warn the doctors about the brothers' arrival. "They’re coming for you. Two men," she says. The brothers split up: Colter heads to the facility alone, while Russell decides to search for the "head of the snake," the one behind the sinister operation. Meanwhile, the mastermind, McIntyre, sends his gunmen to take down the brothers before they can rescue Lola.

Russell meets up with his government agency contact, Felton (David Costabile), unaware that he is compromised. However, McIntyre's gunmen arrive and fatally shoot Felton while leaving Russell gravely injured in the bloody confrontation. Later, McIntyre sends his hitman, Vickers (Chido Nwokocha), and his team after Colter, who takes them out single-handedly. Colter successfully rescues Lola, and they head to save Russell after learning he is wounded. After rescuing Lola, Colter asks Barbie (Freda Foh Shen) to help Danny, Lola, Dr. Jukic, and Paul restart their lives away from danger by forging new identities for them.

An image of Lola from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Darko Sikman)

Russell, however, goes to face McIntyre alone. Before he can decide whether to kill McIntyre or arrest him, the criminal leaves him stumped by sharing the file on his father, Ashton's work with the facility. The finale doesn't reveal what is in the file, but the penultimate episode hinted that Ashton possibly used Colter as one of his test subjects. "What’s in that file, what he did to Colter, it’s all true. And I’m guessing you wouldn’t want him to see this, and he doesn’t have to…," McIntyre says. He then makes him an offer. "There's always a use for men like you. I have a problem that needs fixing. Do it, and I'll put you in the clear." Russell takes up the offer and heads off on a secret assignment, without speaking to Colter. Russell tells Reenie (Fiona Rene) to keep Colter off his trail for a while, promising to reveal everything soon. Fans will have to wait until Season 4 returns to CBS to learn more about Russell's secret assignment and his fallout with Colter.