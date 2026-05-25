MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Tracker' Season 3 Finale Recap: McIntyre offers Russell mysterious deal as Colter sets out to rescue Lola

The Season 3 finale saw Russell learn more about his father's past activities with Chrono Stasis
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
An image of Colter and Russell Shaw from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)
An image of Colter and Russell Shaw from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

The 'Tracker' Season 3 finale saw the protagonist Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) and his estranged brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), team up to expose the top-secret Chrono Stasis operation. Colter's father, Ashton, uncovered the sinister activities of the DARPA-funded program, which kidnapped gifted children and developed their psychic abilities for nefarious purposes. However, his efforts to shut down the program ended with his mysterious death. In the penultimate episode, the Shaw brothers broke into the testing facility and rescued one of its test subjects, Danny Kellerman (Reid Miller), before heading to rescue his friend, Lola (Laurel Marsden). The finale aired on May 24 on CBS and revealed more Shaw family secrets while saving some for Season 4. Titled 'The Best Ones,' the episode is co-written by Elwood Reid and Travis Donnelly and directed by Ken Olin.

A still from Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)
A still from Season 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @trackercbs)

The duo leaves Danny under the protection of Dr. Serena Jukic (Jeri Ryan) and her partner, Paul (Jerry Trimble). They head off to save Lola, who is held at a remote off-site location called 'The Quiet Place.' Lola is being drugged and tortured into submission. But before she passes out, she uses her psychic abilities to warn the doctors about the brothers' arrival. "They’re coming for you. Two men," she says. The brothers split up: Colter heads to the facility alone, while Russell decides to search for the "head of the snake," the one behind the sinister operation. Meanwhile, the mastermind, McIntyre, sends his gunmen to take down the brothers before they can rescue Lola.  

Russell meets up with his government agency contact, Felton (David Costabile), unaware that he is compromised. However, McIntyre's gunmen arrive and fatally shoot Felton while leaving Russell gravely injured in the bloody confrontation. Later, McIntyre sends his hitman, Vickers (Chido Nwokocha), and his team after Colter, who takes them out single-handedly. Colter successfully rescues Lola, and they head to save Russell after learning he is wounded. After rescuing Lola, Colter asks Barbie (Freda Foh Shen) to help Danny, Lola, Dr. Jukic, and Paul restart their lives away from danger by forging new identities for them.

An image of Lola from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Darko Sikman)
An image of Lola from 'Tracker' Season 3 (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Darko Sikman)

Russell, however, goes to face McIntyre alone. Before he can decide whether to kill McIntyre or arrest him, the criminal leaves him stumped by sharing the file on his father, Ashton's work with the facility. The finale doesn't reveal what is in the file, but the penultimate episode hinted that Ashton possibly used Colter as one of his test subjects. "What’s in that file, what he did to Colter, it’s all true. And I’m guessing you wouldn’t want him to see this, and he doesn’t have to…," McIntyre says. He then makes him an offer. "There's always a use for men like you. I have a problem that needs fixing. Do it, and I'll put you in the clear." Russell takes up the offer and heads off on a secret assignment, without speaking to Colter. Russell tells Reenie (Fiona Rene) to keep Colter off his trail for a while, promising to reveal everything soon. Fans will have to wait until Season 4 returns to CBS to learn more about Russell's secret assignment and his fallout with Colter.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 8 Preview: Will Rue survive the conflict between Alamo and the DEA?
TV

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 8 Preview: Will Rue survive the conflict between Alamo and the DEA?

The Season 3 finale is set to be the longest episode in the show's history, clocking in at 93 minutes.
1 hour ago
'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Did Nate Jacobs die? Chaos erupts ahead of the finale
TV

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Did Nate Jacobs die? Chaos erupts ahead of the finale

In 'Euphoria' Season 3, Nate was seen struggling to pay off his crushing debt of nearly $1 million
3 hours ago
Will Cal return in 'Marshals' Season 2? Logan Marshall-Green reveals the fan favorite character's fate
TV

Will Cal return in 'Marshals' Season 2? Logan Marshall-Green reveals the fan favorite character's fate

Cal finds himself ambushed by gunmen in the Season 1 finale of the CBS series 'Marshals,' with his fate left up in the air.
3 hours ago
Where Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’ was filmed and whether its eerie retirement community is based on real place
TV

Where Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’ was filmed and whether its eerie retirement community is based on real place

Netflix’s latest hit ‘The Boroughs’ puts New Mexico at its forefront, using several staple locations from the city in production.
5 hours ago
Who is Lenny Hancock Jr.? 'Marshals' Season 1 finale pays tribute to key member of the team
TV

Who is Lenny Hancock Jr.? 'Marshals' Season 1 finale pays tribute to key member of the team

‘Marshals’ paid tribute to Leonard 'Lenny' E. Hancock Jr., who died in December 2025
7 hours ago
Before ‘The Boroughs,’ Eric Edelstein terrified ‘SVU’ viewers in a role you probably missed
ERIC (2024)

Before ‘The Boroughs,’ Eric Edelstein terrified ‘SVU’ viewers in a role you probably missed

Edelstein has recently played the antagonists in Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs’ as well as the police-procedural drama series ‘Law & Order: SVU.’
8 hours ago
'Marshals' Season 1 Finale: Kayce and the team hunt down dangerous gunmen as Tate faces possible danger
TV

'Marshals' Season 1 Finale: Kayce and the team hunt down dangerous gunmen as Tate faces possible danger

In a surprising move, Tom takes Tate on a fishing trip to Texas in the 'Marshals' Season 1 finale
8 hours ago
Why ‘From’ is not airing tonight: Season 4 Episode 6 new release date revealed
TV

Why ‘From’ is not airing tonight: Season 4 Episode 6 new release date revealed

Upcoming ‘From’ Episode 6 will feature the aftermath of Jade’s visions, followed by even more unexpected and mysterious twists.
8 hours ago
Stephen Colbert returns to the small screen just a day after hosting his final episode of 'The Late Show'
TV

Stephen Colbert returns to the small screen just a day after hosting his final episode of 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert hosted his last episode of 'The Late Show' on May 21 and surprised viewers with an appearance on 'Only In Monroe'
9 hours ago
Will there be ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2? ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off future in focus amid Chad Feehan exit
YELLOWSTONE

Will there be ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2? ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off future in focus amid Chad Feehan exit

News of Chad Feehan's exit has seen fans speculate whether there will be a second season of 'Dutton Ranch'
1 day ago