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‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 gets release date in first teaser trailer

Season 3 picks up after Percy’s quest in the Sea of Monsters, as he faces the burden of holding up the sky and confronts Atlas.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson holds up the sky in the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 teaser (Cover Image Source: Disney+)
Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson holds up the sky in the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 teaser (Cover Image Source: Disney+)

Disney+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3. The first few minutes of footage from Season 3 were also showcased during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 23. The new season adapts Rick Riordan’s third novel, ‘The Titan’s Curse,’ and continues the story after Thalia Grace returned at the end of Season 2. Walker Scobell, who plays Percy Jackson, also said Season 3 is the show’s most book-accurate adaptation so far. The streamer also confirmed that the new episodes will arrive on November 20. 

Walker Scobell and Leah Jeffries in a still from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @percyseries)
Walker Scobell and Leah Jeffries in a still from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @percyseries)

The first ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 footage shown at the San Diego Comic-Con opens with Thalia, played by Tamara Smart, entering a parking garage while searching for Luke Castellan. She confronts a monster but begins to lose the fight before Percy arrives and helps her defeat it. Annabeth Chase then reveals that she asked Percy to follow Thalia because they need her help with a new mission. The group must collect Nico and Bianca di Angelo from their military boarding school and bring them to Camp Half-Blood.

The clip also continues the tension between Percy and Thalia following the Season 2 finale. Thalia refuses their request and drives away, while Percy makes it clear that he does not want Zeus’ daughter joining the mission. Executive producer Dan Shotz said Season 3 will expand Annabeth’s story after she becomes separated from the group. The adaptation will explore where Annabeth is after she becomes separated from the group, instead of leaving that part of the story off-page as the book does. ‘The Titan’s Curse’ follows Percy, Grover Underwood, and the other demigods as they try to rescue Annabeth and Artemis from Atlas. Dafne Keen will play Artemis, Saara Chaudry will appear as Zoë Nightshade, and Holt McCallany will portray Atlas. Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie join the cast as Nico and Bianca di Angelo. The guest cast also includes Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite, Ming-Na Wen as Hera, Jennifer Beals as Demeter, and Hubert Smielecki as Apollo.

Daniel Diemer and Leah Sava Jeffries in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @percyseries)
Daniel Diemer and Leah Sava Jeffries in 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @percyseries)

Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer are among the returning cast members. The Comic-Con panel also confirmed that the Hoover Dam sequence from ‘The Titan’s Curse’ will appear, with the junkyard scene scheduled for the fourth episode. Casting for Rachel Elizabeth Dare has not been announced, though Scobell hinted that if she appears, her introduction may differ from the novels. Scobell has described Season 3 as the show's darkest chapter, while executive producers teased deeper emotional stakes as the conflict involving the Titans moves closer. ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 will stream on Disney+. The first two seasons are already available on the platform for viewers who want to revisit Percy’s earlier quests before the new episodes arrive.

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