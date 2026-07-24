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‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Episode 1 reveals ‘The Big Bang Theory’ cameo and exciting Easter egg

The ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ premiere features a familiar face, a deadly surprise, and an Easter egg fans won't want to miss
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Kunal Nayyar and Brian Posehn in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ [Cover Image Source: HBO Max]
Kunal Nayyar and Brian Posehn in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ [Cover Image Source: HBO Max]

‘The Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ has finally arrived. The HBO Max series premiered on July 23, with Episode 1 titled 'Spoiler: Gary Dies.' The show opens in an alternate timeline where Earth has become almost impossible to recognize. Civilization has fallen apart, giant flesh-eating moths roam freely, and the landscape looks more like a desert wasteland. Even in this harsh future, Stuart (Kevin Sussman) continues operating his comic book shop, although business is struggling. His ordinary routine takes a bizarre turn when another version of Stuart suddenly appears. This alternate counterpart arrives with alarming news, explaining that every universe in the multiverse is at risk. According to him, there is still a way to stop complete destruction, but Stuart must repair the quantum interference device originally built by Leonard, Sheldon, and Howard in the main ‘Big Bang Theory’ timeline.

A still from the show (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @hbomax)
A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: Instagram | @stuartfails)

This revelation sends Stuart on an adventure that stretches far beyond his comic shop. He is joined by his former girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) as they search for the mysterious device. Their search eventually leads them to an abandoned version of Caltech that has survived the apocalypse. Instead of finding answers, the group is captured by a frightening alternate version of Kripke, who now rules the ruined campus. Things become even more interesting once the prisoners are taken inside the geology lab. There, viewers meet a familiar face: Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar). Years of captivity have left this version of Raj with long hair, a rugged appearance, and a much more suspicious outlook on life. Despite everything he has endured, he still carries the humor and intelligence that made the original character such a fan favorite.

A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: Instagram |@stuartfails)
A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: Instagram | @stuartfails)

More importantly, he believes he has finally figured out the calculations needed to restore the damaged universe. Unfortunately, Raj never gets the opportunity to use that knowledge. Before he can explain the solution, Kripke shoots and kills him. The surviving members of the group refuse to give up. With Bert's geological knowledge, they use homemade rock bombs to escape captivity. Soon, Stuart, Bert, and Kripke are transported into another parallel universe. At first glance, this new world seems more peaceful than the ruined wasteland they left behind. But later, they discover glowing neon-green chips implanted in their necks, revealing something is wrong. Meanwhile, Denise ends up stranded in the post-apocalyptic universe after becoming separated from the others. She is left mourning her action-hero boyfriend Gary, whose death gives the premiere episode its memorable title.

A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: Instagram | @stuartfails)
A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: Instagram | @stuartfails)

Raj's appearance may be brief, but the episode offers a bittersweet update about his alternate life before his death. Unlike the Raj fans knew in the original sitcom, this version actually found love and got married. The happiness did not last long, though. The episode reveals that he famously rode an elephant to his wedding, only for his bride to be eaten by one of the giant moths shortly after the ceremony. The premiere also sneaks in a clever Easter egg. Early in the episode, as Bert walks toward Stuart's Comic Center in Pasadena, the camera briefly reveals an inflatable balloon man that somehow survived the apocalypse. Longtime viewers may recognize the inflatable figure from ‘Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage’. It previously appeared during Season 2, Episode 4 after Georgie (Montana Jordan) purchased it to attract customers to his East Texas tire shop. Meanwhile, fans won't have to wait long to see what happens next, as Episode 2 arrives on July 30. 

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