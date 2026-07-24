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‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ sets Paramount+ release date as trailer teases Earthbender's life-changing discovery

The story revolves around a new Earthbender who inherits the mantle of the Avatar after Korra
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
A screengrab of animated Pavi taken from the 'Avatar: Seven Havens' teaser trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus⁩ )
A screengrab of animated Pavi taken from the 'Avatar: Seven Havens' teaser trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus⁩ )

The next chapter in the ‘Avatar’ universe finally has a release date, and fans won't have to wait much longer to meet the franchise's newest Avatar. During San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Paramount+ officially announced that ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ will premiere on October 9. The network also gave attendees and viewers their first clear look at the animated series through a new teaser trailer. This time, the story is about a new Earthbender who inherits the mantle of the Avatar after Korra (‘The Legend of Korra’). But unlike previous generations, becoming the Avatar is no longer viewed as a blessing. Interestingly, the premiere date may seem familiar to longtime fans. October 9 was originally supposed to mark the release of ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’.

A screengrab taken from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus⁩ )
A screengrab taken from the 'Avatar: Seven Havens' teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus⁩ )

However, after the film leaked online earlier this year, Paramount changed its release and moved it to July 25. Now, that same date has found a new purpose as it marks the premiere day for ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’. The upcoming animated series takes place in a world that has already paid a heavy price after a devastating catastrophe changed civilization forever. Instead of being welcomed as a protector, the new Avatar is feared by many who believe she represents destruction rather than hope. At the center of the story is Pavi, a young Earthbender who learns that she is the next Avatar. Her discovery turns her life upside down as enemies from both the human world and the Spirit world begin hunting her.

Alongside her long-separated twin, she must uncover the truth about their mysterious past while trying to protect the remaining safe places known as the Seven Havens before they disappear. Paramount+ also confirmed the principal voice cast for the series. Saheli Khan leads the show as Pavi, while Aishu Devan voices Nisha. The cast also includes Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker, who lends his voice to Geet and Ruhi. Like ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘The Legend of Korra’, ‘Seven Havens’ will be split into two separate “Books.” Each Book will contain 13 episodes, bringing the total episode count to 26.

A screengrab taken from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus⁩ )
A screengrab taken from the 'Avatar: Seven Havens' teaser trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus⁩ )

That confirmation comes after earlier reports suggested the entire season would arrive in one big drop. However, Variety reported that the release plan has not yet been finalized. A person familiar with the matter reportedly stated that the exact rollout is still being worked out, meaning Paramount+ has yet to reveal whether audiences will receive weekly episodes, multiple batches, or the complete season at once. So while fans now know exactly when the series begins, they will likely have to wait a little longer to learn how quickly the full story will arrive.

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