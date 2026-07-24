Will ‘Ransom Canyon’ return for Season 3? Here’s what we know about Netflix’s Western drama future

'Ransom Canyon' released all eight Season 2 episodes, but now fans are wondering whether the story will continue.

With 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 now available on Netflix, viewers may be wondering whether the series will return for another season. Netflix dropped all eight episodes of Season 2 on July 23, meaning many viewers have already raced through the latest chapter, while others are preparing for a weekend binge. One question surrounding the series is whether Netflix will renew it for Season 3. At the moment, Netflix has not officially renewed the Western drama for another season. While there is no official confirmation yet, several factors could support the show's chances of returning. The series follows three ranching families. Leading the cast are Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, whose characters continue to anchor the show's main love story. Around them, the series builds multiple intertwined romances, including the relationship between Marianly Tejada and Jack Schumacher's characters.

A still of Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel from 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Anna Kooris)

Another storyline keeps viewers guessing with a romantic triangle involving Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, and Andrew Liner. Of course, romance is only part of what keeps audiences watching. The series also mixes in family conflicts, revenge, mysteries, and ranch politics, giving viewers more than one reason to keep pressing the “Next Episode” button. For now, the answer is no. Netflix has not announced whether ‘Ransom Canyon’ will continue beyond its newly released second season. However, this is not unusual for Netflix's renewal process. The show's first season premiered in April 2025, and Netflix waited roughly two months before announcing that another season was on the way. That renewal arrived in June 2025, meaning Netflix did not make an immediate decision after the show's debut. Based on that timeline, the absence of an immediate renewal announcement is not unprecedented for the series.

A still of Lizzy Greene and Garrett Wareing from 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix)

So, while Season 3 remains unconfirmed, Netflix has not yet indicated whether the series will continue. One factor that could benefit the show's future is its source material. 'Ransom Canyon' is based on Jodi Thomas' romance book series, which spans 11 installments. That gives the creative team plenty of stories and characters to explore if Netflix decides to continue the adaptation. Deadline recently reported that a writers' room has been assembled for the next installment. That does not guarantee another season will happen, but it does suggest the creative team is preparing in case the renewal arrives.

Still of Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland from 'Ransom Canyon' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The showrunner also knows where the story would go. Series creator and showrunner April Blair has also spoken about her future plans. Speaking with Deadline, Blair explained that a potential third season would begin much sooner. Season 2 picked up after a six-month time jump from the debut season, but Blair wants to change that approach moving forward. Blair said she wants viewers to see the immediate consequences of the Season 2 finale if the series returns.