'House of the Dragon' star to voice Joker in 'Batman: Caped Crusader' Season 2

'Batman: Caped Crusader' has officially found its Joker ahead of the animated series' Season 2 premiere.

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ has finally revealed the actor behind one of Gotham's most iconic villains. ‘House of the Dragon’ star Matthew Needham will voice the Joker in Season 2 of the animated series after the character's brief tease at the end of the first season. The announcement was made during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Variety reported. Needham joined fellow cast members Hamish Linklater, who voices Batman, and Jamie Chung, the voice of Harley Quinn, during the Comic-Con panel. Executive producers James Tucker and Geoffrey Thorne also attended the event, which followed the Season 2 premiere screening event. Season 2 now officially introduces Needham as the Clown Prince of Crime.

A still image from the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader (Image Source: Amazon Content Services LLC)

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 31. Alongside Linklater, Chung, and Needham, the voice cast includes Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Ronan Raftery, Wunmi Mosaku, Laraine Newman, Grey DeLisle, John DiMaggio, Zach Hoffman, William Salyers, Josh Brener, Bumper Robinson, Cedric Yarbrough, Tom Kenny, Roger Craig Smith, Blythe Melin, Fryda Wolff, Kevin Michael Richardson, Juliet Donenfeld, and Robin Atkin Downes. The animated series first premiered on Prime Video in 2024 and follows Batman during the early years of his crime-fighting journey through Gotham City.

A still from the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader (Image Source: Amazon Content Services LLC)

The show is executive-produced by J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, Bruce Timm, James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. Season 2 continues that story while bringing one of Batman's greatest enemies into the spotlight. Comic-Con also featured another announcement tied to the franchise. Amazon Luna showcased the trailer for ‘Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles’, a new video game based on the animated series. The game is scheduled to launch on the Luna app on July 31, the same day the show's second season debuts.