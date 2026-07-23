Where to watch ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’? Release schedule and more for ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff

Kevin Sussman returns as Stuart Bloom in a 10-episode multiverse comedy set in the 'Big Bang Theory' universe.

'The Big Bang Theory' spinoff 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' premieres on Thursday, July 23, and will stream exclusively on HBO Max in the United States. The series takes place years after 'The Big Bang Theory' and follows Stuart Bloom, who is still running the Comic Center of Pasadena and dating Denise. His life changes after he accidentally damages a quantum device created by Sheldon and Leonard. The accident disrupts reality and creates a crisis involving alternate universes. Stuart then joins Denise, Bert Kibbler, and Barry Kripke on a mission to repair the multiverse.

A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: HBO Max)

The first episode arrives at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT. The series will release one new episode scheduled every Thursday through September 24. Season 1 has 10 episodes, with HBO Max releasing them weekly. The season begins with Episode 1 called 'Spoiler: Gary Dies' on July 23 and ends with 'Spoiler: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience' on September 24. The complete season 1 schedule is:

Episode 1, 'Spoiler: Gary Dies': July 23

Episode 2, 'Spoiler: Zack's in This One': July 30

Episode 3, 'Spoiler: Bert is Magic': August 6

Episode 4, 'Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet': August 13

Episode 5, 'Spoiler: Bert Gets Married': August 20

Episode 6, 'Spoiler: Corn is Delicious': August 27

Episode 7, 'Spoiler: Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment': September 3

Episode 8, 'Spoiler: We're as Confused as You Are': September 10

Episode 9, 'Spoiler: We Couldn't Get Green Lantern': September 17

Episode 10, 'Spoiler: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience': September 24

Still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Cover Image Source: X |@hbomax)

The group travels through different versions of its world while trying to prevent a disaster across the multiverse. The setup allows the spinoff to explore alternate realities and a larger sci-fi adventure than the original sitcom. The story begins in an alternate universe, then explains how the characters can restore the correct timeline. No original lead cast members from 'The Big Bang Theory' have been confirmed to appear. Kevin Sussman reprises his role as Stuart Bloom and serves as the spinoff's lead. Lauren Lapkus returns as Stuart's girlfriend, Denise, while Brian Posehn plays geologist Bert Kibbler.

Kevin Sussman and Lauren Lapkus in 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Credit: HBO)

John Ross Bowie is also back as physicist Barry Kripke, who was often presented as Sheldon's rival in the original series. Ryan Cartwright, Josh Brener, and Tommy Walker also appear as Kyle, Trevor, and Gary. Also, Will Wheaton is set to make a cameo. The shortest episodes run for about 15 minutes, while the longest are approximately 25 minutes. Co-creator Chuck Lorre said the episodes end once each story has been told rather than being extended to reach a standard length. Viewers can watch each episode on HBO Max every Thursday through the September 24 finale.