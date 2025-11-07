‘Ginny & Georgia’ star joins Maxton Hall’s Damian Hardung in upcoming romantic drama — here's all we know

'Into the Deep Blue' has found its Fiona, and 'Ginny & Georgia' star Sara Waisglass will take on the role

‘Ginny & Georgia’ star Sara Waisglass has bagged an exciting project in her kitty. According to a new report by People magazine, Waisglass is set to play the role of Fiona in the film adaptation of Jennifer E Archer's novel ‘Into the Deep Blue.’ For the unversed, let us share with you that ‘Into the Deep Blue’ is a romantic novel that narrates the tale of two longtime friends, Nick and Fiona, who help each other as they mourn the loss of their respective mothers and figure out their own feelings for one another along the way. It has been reported by the media outlet that the ‘Maxton Hall’ star Damian Hardung has been tapped to essay the role of Nick in the film adaptation of ‘Into the Deep Blue.’

In case you’re wondering, Archer’s novel ‘Into the Deep Blue’ was published in September by Marble Press. Later on, the novel was adapted into a screenplay. The filming of the project will kickstart sometime in 2026, with Jonathan Wright set to direct Archer’s script. The official longline for the project states, "Perfect for fans of Nicola Yoon’s The Sun is Also a Star and John Green’s 'The Fault in Our Stars', 'Into the Deep Blue' is Fiona and Nick’s achingly moving, wry and hopeful tale about falling apart and coming together, told from two unforgettable points of view.”

When we talk about Waisglass, she is well-known by the fans for playing the character of Maxine Baker in the Netflix drama series Ginny & Georgia.’ Waisglass shot to fame as a child actress when she essayed the role of Jordy Cooper in the children's sitcom 'Overruled!’ from 2010 to 2011. In addition to this, Waisglass has starred in television shows like 'Degrassi: The Next Generation,' 'Suits,' and ‘The Good Doctor.’ Waisglass’ film credits include ‘Mary Goes Round,’ ‘Sled Serious,’ ‘Tainted,’ and ‘Cascade’ among many others.

On the other hand, when we talk about Hardung, he is best noted for portraying the role of James Beaufort in the Amazon Prime Video romantic drama 'Maxton Hall — The World Between Us.’

Furthermore, Hardung has also appeared in shows such as ‘How to Sell Drugs Online,’ ‘Yesterday We Were Still Children,’ ‘Pauline,’ ‘The Name of the Rose,’ and ‘Love Sucks.’ Hardung has also featured in films like ‘The Most Beautiful Girl in the World,’ ‘War Sailor,’ and ‘Stella A Life.’