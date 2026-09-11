‘Ransom Canyon’ gets disappointing update from Netflix after just 2 seasons

‘Ransom Canyon’ follows the lives of childhood friends Staten Kirkland and Quinn O’Grady

Netflix's ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2 premiered on July 23, 2026, and brought back its fan-favorite characters, including Josh Duhamel’s Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly’s Quinn O’Grady, among others. While fans have been eagerly waiting for Season 3 of the romantic neo-Western drama series, Netflix has a disappointing update. According to Deadline, the series has been canceled, and the adaptation of the Jodi Thomas novels will not be moving forward.

A still of Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel from 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Anna Kooris)

After Season 1 was released, Netflix renewed ‘Ransom Canyon’ for a second installment as it garnered a sizable audience. The renewal came more than two months after the debut season was released. However, unlike the first season, which had 10 episodes, the second season consisted of only eight. Upon its premiere, the second season received 4.1 million views during its first week, which was 43% lower than the debut season’s premiere week in 2025, which garnered 7.2 million views.

A still of Josh Duhamel and Jack Schumacher from 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Jeff Neumann)

Notably, at the time of the second season’s release, the first season secured a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 chart for a week. However, Season 2 dropped out of the Top 10 after three weeks, while the first season remained on the chart for more than four weeks. ‘Ransom Canyon’ follows childhood friends Staten Kirkland (played by Duhamel) and Quinn O’Grady (played by Kelly) who develop a strong bond after years of a will-they-won't-they dynamic.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with their relationship being tested once again. However, they finally got their happily ever after in Season 2. Apart from Duhamel and Kelly, the cast also included Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Brett Cullen, and more. Though this show has now been canceled, the streamer recently renewed some other favorites, including ‘Tires’, ‘My Life With the Walter Boys’, ‘Free Bert’, ‘Big Mistakes’, and more.