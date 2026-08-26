MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘The Love Hypothesis’ sets release date as trailer brings fan-favorite scene to life

Olive and Adam’s fake-dating experiment starts crossing its carefully drawn boundaries, with ‘The Love Hypothesis’ finally setting a release date.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) and Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) share a kiss in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)
Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) and Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) share a kiss in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Cover Image Source: Prime Video)

Prime Video has released the first trailer for ‘The Love Hypothesis,’ giving readers their first extended look at Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as Olive Smith and Adam Carlsen. The footage recreates the water-fountain kiss seen on the book’s cover and brings the much-discussed sunscreen scene to the screen. It also shows Olive’s attempt to prove she has moved on, turning into a fake relationship that neither can keep pretending is fake.

‘The Love Hypothesis’ will premiere on Prime Video on September 23. Reinhart plays Olive, a Stanford University PhD candidate who impulsively kisses Adam after learning that her best friend Ahn, played by Rachel Marsh, has feelings for Olive’s crush Jeremy, played by Nicholas Duvernay. Adam agrees to continue the ruse because the relationship could make him look less like a ‘flight risk’ to Stanford, which is threatening to pull funding from his grant.

Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) embraces Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Image Source: Prime Video)
Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) embraces Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

The arrangement comes with rules and boundaries, but the trailer makes clear that those limits will be tested. Olive tells Adam, “Science tells us that molecules will stay in motion until they find a match,” before their water-fountain encounter sets the story in motion. Later, she applies sunscreen to a shirtless Adam and asks him to “smile, please” as part of her lesson in flirting, recreating one of the novel’s most recognizable moments.

Reinhart discussed the friendship behind Olive’s decision during Obsessed Fest in June. “If you aren’t familiar, the big, important part of ‘The Love Hypothesis’ and sort of the engine of the story is that these two come together because of Olive’s loyalty to her best friend,” she said. “I really enjoyed the friendship aspect. I think it’s a romantic comedy. It’s about two people falling in love, but it also stemming from a place of female friendship, which is really beautiful and lovely.”

Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) applies sunscreen to Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Image Source: Prime Video)
Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart) applies sunscreen to Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Ali Hazelwood published ‘The Love Hypothesis’ in 2021 after first writing the story as ‘Head Over Feet,’ a ‘Star Wars’ fan fiction centered on Rey and Kylo Ren. That background adds a link between the adaptation and the 'Star Wars' franchise: Bateman is married to Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the sequel trilogy. The novel’s original character inspiration is also evident in Adam’s name, which recalls Adam Driver, the actor who played Kylo Ren.

Claire Scanlon directed the film from a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild, while Reinhart also serves as an executive producer. The supporting cast includes Jaboukie Young-White and Arty Froushan alongside Marsh and Duvernay. Reinhart said at Obsessed Fest that the production wanted to preserve the novel’s central relationships, “It’s the source material we wanted to totally respect, [which] I think our writer, Sarah, absolutely did. So yeah, the heart of the book is in the film.”

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Brad Pitt’s 'Cliff Booth' finally sets release date and official title in latest trailer
MOVIES

Brad Pitt’s 'Cliff Booth' finally sets release date and official title in latest trailer

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,' with Quentin Tarantino writing and David Fincher directing.
2 hours ago
Ridley Scott teases exciting update on the next ‘Alien’ movie: 'I met with...'
MOVIES

Ridley Scott teases exciting update on the next ‘Alien’ movie: 'I met with...'

Ridley Scott has teased the next 'Alien' movie, which will continue David’s story after 'Alien: Covenant' and explore his plans for a new world.
2 hours ago
‘Backrooms’ sets HBO Max release date and it's coming sooner than you think
MOVIES

‘Backrooms’ sets HBO Max release date and it's coming sooner than you think

A24's highest-grossing film, 'Backrooms,' was directed by Kane Parsons
13 hours ago
Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller 'Heartland' finally sets release date
MOVIES

Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller 'Heartland' finally sets release date

The Oscar winner plays a former country music star pulled back into Nashville after her rising-star niece vanishes.
1 day ago
Marvel drops 'Avengers: Endgame–Encore' trailer with major 'Doomsday' tease
MOVIES

Marvel drops 'Avengers: Endgame–Encore' trailer with major 'Doomsday' tease

'Avengers: Endgame' is returning to theaters with four extra minutes of footage, and there's a major 'Doomsday' update that follows.
1 day ago
Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G comeback sets release date after 24 years in a chaotic trailer
MOVIES

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G comeback sets release date after 24 years in a chaotic trailer

‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’ sends Ali G to America as he prepares for fatherhood and tries to reclaim his former glory.
1 day ago
Hayley Atwell frustrated with Captain Carter's storyline in 'Doctor Strange': 'I was so disappointed...'
MOVIES

Hayley Atwell frustrated with Captain Carter's storyline in 'Doctor Strange': 'I was so disappointed...'

Hayley Atwell believes 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' did not do justice to her character's inherent strength
1 day ago
Where is El Chapo now? What to know about the notorious cartel leader behind Netflix’s ‘Facing El Chapo’
MOVIES

Where is El Chapo now? What to know about the notorious cartel leader behind Netflix’s ‘Facing El Chapo’

El Chapo made headlines when he managed to escape from Mexican authorities in 2001 and 2015
2 days ago
Is there going to be ‘Insidious 7’? Director teases future as franchise takes wild new turn
MOVIES

Is there going to be ‘Insidious 7’? Director teases future as franchise takes wild new turn

‘Insidious 6’ is expected to collect $23 million to $27 million in its opening weekend, indicating a huge profit collection
4 days ago
‘National Treasure 3’ update reveals huge news on Nicolas Cage’s return
MOVIES

‘National Treasure 3’ update reveals huge news on Nicolas Cage’s return

After years of uncertainty, the director has shared a promising update that could finally bring the treasure-hunting franchise back
4 days ago