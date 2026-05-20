‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ trailer reveals how Wes learns about Jill but the truth could ruin everything

The film stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson as the lead characters, Jill and Wes, respectively

An unexpected connection among strangers sparks romance between Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson's characters in Netflix's romantic comedy film, 'Voicemails for Isabelle.' Deutch plays a young pastry chef named Jill from San Francisco, who copes with the death of her sister Isabelle by leaving her heartfelt voicemails detailing her day-to-day life. When Robinson's character, Wes, a real estate agent living in Austin, gets Isabelle's old number, he starts listening to Jill's funny confessions to her sister. Leah McKendrick has written and directed the upcoming film, which is slated to drop on Netflix on June 19. The streamer released the trailer for 'Voicemails for Isabelle' on May 19, giving fans the first glimpse into Deutch and Robinson's chemistry.

"This random girl has been leaving voicemails on my new work cell. They’re for her sister." Robinson's character tells his friends in the trailer of the romantic comedy film. Although initially annoyed, Wes becomes invested after listening to a particularly heartfelt message from Jill to her sister, "I’m just calling you to ask, ‘How am I supposed to do this without you?’ You’re in a better place — probably slurping face with Heath Ledger as we speak, huh? But I miss you." It's then that Wes realizes Isabelle is no longer alive, and this is Jill's way of processing her death. He continues to learn more about Jill's life and begins to fall in love with her, one voicemail at a time.

A still of Harry Shum Jr. and Leah McKendrick from 'Voicemails for Isabelle' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Diyah Pera)

Jill describes her ideal meet-cute in the trailer by saying, "This is dumb, but I have this fantasy that someone's gonna come and sit down next to me like I'm Meg Ryan, we lock eyes, then it happens." So, Wes travels to San Francisco to make Jill's fantasy come true. As they fall in love, Wes struggles to come clean to Jill about how he learned about her. Will Jill get upset after learning that Wes was listening to her personal conversations with her sister? The supporting cast of 'Voicemails for Isabelle' includes Nick Offerman as Chef Bastien, Lukas Gage as Arthur, Ciara Bravo as Isabelle, Harry Shum Jr. as Andy, and Spencer Lord as Scott. Furthermore, Gil Bellows plays Jill’s dad, while Tanis Dolman plays her mom. McKendrick also acts in the movie as Wes' friend, Breeda. The film is produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Becky Sanderman, and Steve Tisch.

An image of Ciara Bravo as Isabelle from the movie (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by David Astorga)

After the trailer's release, McKendrick spoke to Tudum about the film's lead actors. She said that Robinson was perfect for the role, "There’s a genuine sensitivity to him, on and offscreen. And that smile! We’d all follow him anywhere." The writer-director also knew that Deutch would be able to showcase Jill's emotional range. "Jill’s journey spans from dark, debilitating grief to tingly, Lover-era T-Swift new romance. We always knew we needed an actor who was disarming and hilarious, yet excruciatingly raw. No one can access all the colors quite like Zoey can. She’s endlessly lovable," she said.