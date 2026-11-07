Bradley Cooper’s new ‘G.I. Joe’ movie finally gets release date after replacing Channing Tatum

Paramount slots the Hasbro reimagining just ahead of Halloween, with McBride directing his first feature

Paramount revealed on Friday, November 6, that its ‘G.I. Joe’ film with Bradley Cooper and directed by Danny McBride will be released in U.S. theaters on October 20, 2028, Variety reported. The date is almost two years from now, and the movie has not been given an official name yet. Written by McBride alongside Jeff Fradley and John Carcieri, Cooper will portray Duke, the field commander of the Joes. The film is a reboot of the ‘G.I. Joe’ franchise, which started as a Hasbro toy line that expanded to comic books, an animated TV series, and three feature films. It is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Zev Foreman for Hasbro Entertainment, with plot details under wraps.

Bradley Cooper attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2025, in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Marc Piasecki)

Cooper became part of the project on October 1, as Paramount announced his casting. Notably, Channing Tatum portrayed Duke in the 2009 film ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ and its 2013 sequel, ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation.’ Cooper has provided the voice for Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Studios movies since 2014 and starred in the 2010 film ‘The A-Team,’ another adaptation of a 1980s television series. McBride previously helmed HBO series such as ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ and ‘Vice Principals,’ and ‘G.I. Joe’ is his first film as a director. Paramount hired McBride and Max Landis in February to develop competing scripts for the project, and his script ultimately won, and McBride was slated to direct by July, TheWrap previously reported.

A still from ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

The film is a standalone entry and not the crossover with the ‘Transformers’ franchise that Paramount announced in 2024. The last live-action installment of the franchise was ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ in 2021. The story was detailed by McBride in July on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. The director said the movie is about Duke and the other Joes in Springfield, which is a town from the comics that is “secretly all Cobra,” and that it’s not a comedy. The first idea McBride pitched to Paramount was about the Dreadnoks, mercenaries in Cobra’s army, before the studio requested a film about the main Joes.