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HBO sets release date for Bills-centric blizzard documentary ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

HBO’s 'The Buffalo Miracle' revisits the 2022 Buffalo blizzard through survivors’ accounts of finding shelter, community and hope inside a McDonald’s.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Buffalo Miracle' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)
A still from 'The Buffalo Miracle' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

HBO has announced the premiere date for 'The Buffalo Miracle,' a documentary revisiting the deadly 2022 blizzard that stranded people across the Buffalo, New York, region. The film premieres November 24 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. It is an HBO Original documentary produced in collaboration with NFL Films.

The film recounts how McDonald’s manager Kristin Kosha defied corporate rules and kept her restaurant open as a shelter during the Christmas Eve blizzard. Over three days, hurricane-force wind gusts and more than four feet of snow disrupted infrastructure and emergency services across the region. Among those who took refuge were an injured single father caring for his infant daughter, a young man with Down syndrome spending his first Christmas away from his mother, a bride-to-be and her fiancé separated from their families, and immigrant nail salon owners who did not speak English.

A still from 'The Buffalo Miracle' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

During the storm, the group gathered around a laptop to watch the Buffalo Bills play the Chicago Bears. The game offered a brief reprieve as they wondered whether they would make it home by Christmas morning. The documentary combines survivors’ firsthand accounts with hand-drawn animation to recreate their experiences.

Directed and produced by Ben Proudfoot, the film is a Skydance Sports Entertainment presentation made in collaboration with Breakwater Studios, Out of Pocket Studios, and NFL Films. Alongside Kosha, McDonald’s employee Jeffrey Spengler shares his account, as do Paaché Spikes-Redding, Jimmy and Maria Alessi Bessing, Tan and Lili Zhao, and Lyndon Hayles. Amherst police officers Thomas M. Brown and Derek Westbrook describe their roles in the rescue efforts. Together, these perspectives document the people and decisions that shaped the community’s response to the disaster.

A still from 'The Buffalo Miracle' (Image Source: YouTube | HBO Max)

The blizzard’s impact extended beyond the restaurant, as rescue crews struggled to reach people in whiteout conditions. The documentary situates the survivors’ experiences within the broader emergency, highlighting the challenges faced by residents and first responders across the region.

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