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'Ocean's Eleven' prequel expands cast as 'Walking Dead' alum and four others join Bradley Cooper film

'Ocean's Eleven' prequel casts five actors alongside Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, and others
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
(L) Bradley Cooper attends the "Is This Thing On?" Contenders Screening; (R) A still from 'The Walking Dead' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo / Staff; (R) AMC)
(L) Bradley Cooper attends the "Is This Thing On?" Contenders Screening; (R) A still from 'The Walking Dead' (Cover Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo / Staff; (R) AMC)

The much-awaited 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel has brought five new actors on board. Vicky Krieps, George MacKay, Lauren Ridloff, Jack Holden and Omar Sy have been cast in the highly anticipated project, as per The Hollywood Reporter. All of them have done considerable work in the industry. Ridloff is known for her role as Connie in Seasons 9 to 11 of AMC's popular series, 'The Walking Dead.' The actress not only plays the first deaf main character in 'The Walking Dead' universe, but also in the MCU with her part in 'Eternals.' Krieps, on the other hand, is known for starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 film 'The Phantom Thread.' She also featured in 'Corsage' as Empress Elisabeth of Austria.

Still from 'The Walking Dead' (Image Source: AMC)
Lauren Ridloff in a still from 'The Walking Dead' (Image Source: AMC)

MacKay, whose claim to fame is Sam Mendes’ '1917,' and Omar Sy, known for his role in Netflix’s 'Lupin,' are also part of the ensemble cast. Holden, mainly known for his stage work in projects such as 'Cruise' and 'KENREX: A True Crime Thriller,' will also be part of the venture. The actors' roles in the upcoming prequel remain unknown. They will be joining Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, and Josh Gad, who have already been cast. The movie is set to release on June 25, 2027, and will soon go on floors. If everything proceeds as planned, filming will begin in late July in Paris. Later, the team will shoot in the South of France, as per the publication. The venture is reportedly set in the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix. It has been speculated that Cooper and Robbie will play the parents of Danny Ocean (George Clooney), whose heists are featured in 'Ocean's Eleven' and its sequels. Moura will reportedly play the antagonist in the yet-untitled prequel. 

Omar Sy attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 (Image Source: Getty Images | Olga Gasnier / Stringer)
Omar Sy attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olga Gasnier / Stringer)

Apart from starring in the movie, Cooper is also set to direct. Carrie Solomon penned several drafts of the script. The latest draft has contributions from Cooper. The 'Hangover' actor will also produce the movie with Robbie's LuckyChap banner and Tom Ackerley. Robbie talked about the movie at CinemaCon, as per Variety, and said, “Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents.” She added, “You’ll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.” The prequel is not the only movie being developed in the 'Ocean's Eleven' franchise. Clooney is also bringing to life another sequel with Danny and his friends. Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and Don Cheadle are all set to reprise their roles as aging con artists.

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