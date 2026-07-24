Apple TV announces its first-ever dating series ‘The Last Person on Earth’ and it comes with a unique twist

Apple TV’s upcoming eight-episode dating documentary series will feature couples therapist Esther Perel

Apple TV has announced a surprise for fans of dating shows. The streamer’s first-ever dating series, titled ‘The Last Person on Earth,’ is in the works and will include eight episodes. New York Times bestselling author and renowned couples therapist Esther Perel will pair couples who are “opposites.” Apart from her, a team of matchmakers and therapists will also be involved in the process. The couples on the show will be seen “embarking on an adventure in one of the world’s most romantic and remote destinations,” as per the platform

Opposites are matched and sent on an adventure of a lifetime in search of love.



Esther Perel leads a new social experiment and dating series where people are paired with someone who appears to be the last person they would normally date. Could an unexpected match lead to a… pic.twitter.com/6fjUFq4PJY — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 23, 2026

Apple’s official announcement reads, “With more single people than ever before and increasing levels of polarization and social isolation, this innovative experiment asks the question: could the last person on Earth you think you’d ever want to date end up being the one person you can’t live without? And will an unexpected pairing in paradise open their horizons and be the beginning of a life-changing relationship?” The official reveal also featured Esther Perel’s take on how relationships work and what she has learned so far. “Over the course of my career as a couples therapist, one truth has become undeniable: love may crave closeness, but desire is fueled by otherness.” She shared that ‘The Last Person on Earth’ will be a “bold exploration of relationships” that will challenge how individuals view “compatibility.”

Since they will be paired with people who are entirely different from them, she added that the experiment will invite cast members to “drop the checklist and embrace dating as an adventure into the unknown.” The Belgian psychotherapist added, "When we choose to step outside the narrow boundaries of what feels similar or safe, passionate love stories can flourish.” With a notable social media following, she also hosts the podcast, 'Where Should We Begin.' It features live recordings from her therapy sessions with anonymous couples.

​In her July 23, 2026 post, shared via Instagram, she shared more about the upcoming dating series. The caption read, “Would you date your opposite? What if they turned out to be perfect for you? Join me and five couples as they embark on a journey around the world to find out.” Since this is Apple TV’s first project in the genre, it is sure to be an exciting watch for those who enjoy dating shows. The release date for the dating documentary series, directed by Josh Jacobs and Olly Lambert, is yet to be announced.