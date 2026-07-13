‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ reboot set at Paramount as Freddy Krueger returns in new horror film

Paramount Primal is teaming up with Wes Craven’s estate on new feature related to ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ though key details remain under wraps.

Freddy Krueger is set to return to movie screens after Paramount Pictures reached a deal with Wes Craven’s estate for the US rights to the original ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ screenplay. The studio is developing an untitled feature through its Paramount Primal label, set in the world of 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and based on Wes Craven's original 1984 screenplay. Paramount licensed the domestic rights from Craven’s spouse, Iya Labunka, and his son, Jonathan Craven. Labunka and Jonathan will produce the film with copyright attorney Marc Toberoff, who helped the family regain control of the screenplay. J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules will serve as executive producers through Paramount Primal, bringing experience from projects such as ‘Weapons,’ ‘Barbarian,’ ‘Companion,’ and ‘Friendship.'

Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson, Charles Fleischer as Dr. King, and Ronee Blakley as Marge Thompson in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (Image Source: New Line Cinema)

The agreement gives Paramount the US rights to adapt Craven’s original screenplay, while New Line Cinema continues to hold the franchise’s international rights. Craven’s estate regained the domestic screenplay rights in 2019 with Toberoff’s assistance, as copyright law allows writers and their estates to reclaim certain rights after 35 years. This arrangement enables Paramount to move forward with a new feature under its domestic rights agreement, even though earlier films were released by New Line. The original 1984 film, written and directed by Wes Craven, followed teenagers who were attacked in their dreams by Freddy Krueger, with injuries in the dream world carrying over into real life. The movie also marked Johnny Depp’s first film role.

Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger in the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ franchise (Image Source: New Line Cinema)

There is no confirmation that Robert Englund will return as Freddy Krueger or that another actor has been cast. Paramount has only described the project as being set in the world of ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ and based on the original screenplay, leaving it unclear who will portray Freddy Krueger or how familiar characters will be reintroduced. Englund portrayed Freddy Krueger across the original film series and ‘Freddy vs. Jason,’ while Jackie Earle Haley played the character in the 2010 reboot. Labunka said in a statement published by The Hollywood Reporter, “We look forward to bringing the world of Wes Craven’s ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ to a new and completely engaged generation of fans,” adding that the family is eager to see the next chapter unfold in theaters. Lifshitz and Margules described the opportunity as an honor and referred to the project as a chance to welcome Freddy home.

Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson and Johnny Depp as Glen Lantz in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ (Image Source: New Line Cinema)

Craven, who died in 2015, also directed the first four 'Scream' films, another horror franchise now distributed by Paramount. His legacy continues to influence coverage of new ‘Scream’ franchise developments. Paramount Primal aims to collaborate with both emerging and established filmmakers across genres, including horror, comedy, action, and science fiction, with the new ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ film among its early projects. The original film led to seven sequels, the crossover ‘Freddy vs. Jason,’ a television series, video games, comics, and merchandise. Freddy also became a central figure in discussions of classic slasher movies. The most recent theatrical installment was the 2010 reboot, which earned more than $117 million worldwide against a reported $35 million budget, but no follow-up entered production in the years that followed. Paramount’s agreement now provides a path for the franchise to return to theaters.