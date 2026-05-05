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‘Landman’ Season 3 premiere timeline gets clearer as director hints at quicker return for Paramount+ hit

A surprise update from the set hints that the next season may arrive sooner than expected, as momentum builds after the show’s massive viewership surge.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Landman' season 2 featuring Billy Bob Thornton (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus)
A still from 'Landman' season 2 featuring Billy Bob Thornton (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @paramountplus)

The buzz around ‘Landman’ just got louder, and fans may not have to sit around twiddling their thumbs for too long. After a strong run with its previous chapter, talk of a third season is already heating up, and the timeline sounds a lot quicker than expected. The series comes from Taylor Sheridan, the creative mind behind a string of hit shows including ‘Yellowstone’, ‘The Madison’, and ‘Mayor of Kingstown’. With that kind of track record, it is not exactly shocking that ‘Landman’ has managed to pull in a large audience. Led by Billy Bob Thornton, the series features a cast that includes Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Sam Elliott, Kayla Wallace, and Demi Moore. Together, they bring to life a story set in the oil-heavy regions of West Texas, where ambition runs high, and the stakes are even higher. 

'Landman' Season 2 production still featuring cast members (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)
'Landman' Season 2 production still featuring cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

Now, the big question on everyone’s mind is simple: When is Season 3 arriving? While there is no official premiere date yet, some clues have started to surface. During The Hollywood Reporter's Directors in Focus, director Stephen Kay gave a small but interesting update. He explained, “We're cutting while we're shooting and so it'll hopefully be out soon.” That might sound a bit vague at first, but in television terms, it suggests the team is moving at a pretty fast pace. If everything stays on track, viewers could be looking at a release window toward the end of 2026 or possibly early 2027. That timeline lines up with what Thornton has been hinting at as well. Speaking at Deadline's Contenders TV Panel, he recently opened up about stepping into the shoes of Tommy Norris and what makes the role click for him. 

Sam Elliot and Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman' season two (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)
Sam Elliot and Billy Bob Thornton in a still from 'Landman' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

“It’s easy to play father-son relationships when you’re a father, and when you had a father that you had a very tricky relationship with. I was just kind of putting on a nice pair of worn-in pants,” he said. Thornton also admitted he did not expect the show to blow up the way it did, saying, “We certainly didn’t think it would become this huge international hit.” And yet, that is exactly what happened. The second season wrapped up with huge numbers, pulling in 15.8 million viewers within just 48 hours of its finale dropping. And in the same Deadline interview, it was confirmed that the production for the third season kicked off in May. For those who are still catching up, Season 2 recently became available for digital purchase starting April 20, including a couple of fresh behind-the-scenes featurettes.

A production still from 'Landman' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)
A production still from 'Landman' Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @landmanpplus)

Also, the show's reception has been mostly positive, though not without a few mixed opinions along the way. On Rotten Tomatoes, the overall score sits at 80%, reflecting a solid level of approval. Notably, the second season has split opinion, with viewers giving it a 48% score while critics were far more positive at 83%. For now, fans will have to hang tight until more concrete details about Season 3 are announced. The series is currently streaming on Paramount+, giving newcomers plenty of time to jump in and longtime viewers a chance to revisit earlier episodes.

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