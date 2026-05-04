'Sicario' exits Netflix but Taylor Sheridan’s gritty thriller finds a new streaming home

Fans can watch critically acclaimed thriller 'Sicario' on a new platform, but the story remains incomplete, with no update on the third installment.

Taylor Sheridan's western thriller 'Sicario' has found a new home after leaving Netflix. The film was made available to stream on Hulu on May 1, along with several other titles. 'Sicario' is considered a landmark project in Sheridan's career, as he wrote the film's screenplay. It was directed by Denis Villeneuve and starred Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin. The story follows Blunt's character as she joins a special task force to take down a ruthless cartel leader in Mexico. However, as she navigates the brutal world of gang violence and law enforcement, the line between good and bad blurs. The film wasn't just a box office success; it was a critical darling, garnering universal acclaim. Sheridan's script and Denis Villeneuve's direction turned it into a modern classic.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Director Taylor Sheridan attends the "Wind River" photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Image Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Sheridan wrote 'Sicario,' 'Hell or High Water,' and 'Wind River' back-to-back between 2015 and 2017. 'Hell or High Water' earned him a nomination at the Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, while the other two became benchmarks for writing modern western thrillers. His streak of acclaimed scripts was a significant step toward turning him into a Hollywood giant. He soon turned to television, creating multiple popular and critically acclaimed shows, including 'Yellowstone' in 2018, which expanded into a universe with two spinoffs, '1883' and '1923'. In 2022, 'Mayor of Kingstown' with Jeremy Renner and 'Tulsa King' with Sylvester Stallone were released. His most recent shows are 'Lioness', 'Landman', and 'The Madison'. Almost all his shows are exclusively available on Paramount+ for streaming.

A screenshot of the movie 'Day of the Soldado' (Cover Image Source: Sony Pictures)

Besides 'Sicario', several other titles have been released on Hulu in May 2026. These include Disney's 'Descendants,' 'Bride Wars,' the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, 'The King's Man,' and several others. Sheridan wrote a sequel to 'Sicario,' which was released in 2018 and directed by Stefano Sollima. The sequel, 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado', focuses more on Benicio del Toro's character and expands the story further into criminal activities along the US-Mexico border. It also features Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Catherine Keener, alongside the original cast. A third film titled 'Sicario: Capos' was announced even before the second one was released. However, it has not received a release date or any major updates, even after eight years. The reason behind this delay could be the intensely busy schedule of Taylor Sheridan, who is working on new seasons of multiple shows. Until there are new updates on the third film, fans can watch or rewatch 'Sicario' on Hulu.