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'The Madison' star drops major update on Season 3 production and it could release sooner than we think

'The Madison' Season 2 was filmed in parts of Montana and Texas from September to December of last year, with talks about Season 3 in place now.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 18 HOURS AGO
A still from 'The Madison' (Cover image Source: Instagram | @themadisonpplus)
A still from 'The Madison' (Cover image Source: Instagram | @themadisonpplus)

'The Madison' was one of the groundbreaking westerns this year. Widely regarded as Taylor Sheridan's most personal project to date, the Paramount+ show opened to positive critical acclaim in March. In more recent news, one of the show's stars revealed a major Season 3 production update. Ben Schnetzer, who plays Sheriff Van Davis in the drama, revealed that 'The Madison' Season 3 will begin production in April 2027 — a whole year before the series' third chapter hits the floors. Before season 1 premiered, the show was already renewed for a second season.

A still of Ben Schnetzer in 'The Madison' (Image source: Paramount+)
A still of Ben Schnetzer in 'The Madison' (Image source: Paramount+)

Speaking with The Contending, Schnetzer confirmed that Season 3's production would begin next April. "That's right, yeah. That's what they tell us," the actor said. While not much is known about a potential plotline, Season 1 ended with the Clyburn family looking to rebuild their lives in New York, but matriarch Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer) makes the bold decision to stay in Montana to continue her healing. On the production front, Season 2 was filmed in parts of Montana and Texas from September to December of last year. With season 3 set to start filming next year, there's a good chance the second season will be released in 2027, making it a yearly release. The third could hit the screens around the same March window, potentially in 2028.

Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in a still from 'The Madison' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @themadisonpplus)
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn in a still from 'The Madison' (Image Source: Instagram | @themadisonpplus)

In related news, 'Yellowstone' veteran Christina Alexandra Voros, who served as the director for the entire series, spoke of what to expect from Season 2. "The family unit of the Clyburns is what holds everyone together, and they’re all integral to that dynamic. So there are a lot of questions at the end of season one that will be answered when you get to season two," she told THR. "When the script showed up in my inbox, I cried. It’s such a unique show for Taylor in a lot of ways, but it’s a very specific show for me as an East Coaster who met a cowboy [husband Jason Owen, also animal coordinator on the series] and fell in love and moved to Texas and discovered Montana through shooting Westerns for Taylor. There was so much in the DNA of the show that felt specifically like it was speaking to me. I’ve never had the opportunity to direct something that I felt so creatively attached to." While the wait for seasons 2 and 3 continues with updates trickling in, fans can catch 'The Madison' season 1 on Paramount+.

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