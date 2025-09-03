‘DWTS’ Season 34 Cast Reveal Countdown: Every confirmed celebrity and when to watch the big moment on ‘GMA’

The moment all ‘DWTS’ fans have been waiting for is almost here — Dylan Efron, Scott Hoying & more rumored to join

Get ready to waltz back to the ballroom! After two decades of breaking records, 'Dancing With The Stars' returns on September 16, and the big moment fans have been waiting for is just hours away; the full list of Season 34 contestants will be revealed today only on 'Good Morning America'! While several celebrities have already been confirmed, including wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, 'Hot Mess' podcast host Alix Earle, and 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt, speculations about who else will be competing this season run rife.

Notably, an Instagram story by Judge Carrie Ann on August 27 gave ‘DWTS” fans a sneak peek at the professional lineup. The first slide, labeled "DWTS Season 34 Male Pros," featured returning favorites such as Alan Bersten, Ezra Sosa, Val Chmerkovskiy, Pasha Pashkov, Mark Ballas, Gleb Savchenko, and Brandon Armstrong. The second slide, titled "Female Pros," showcased fan-favorites Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Rylee Arnold, Witney Carson, Emma Slater, and Jenna Johnson. Newcomer Jan Ravnik has also been confirmed for the male pro roster.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the grand announcement, ‘DWTS’ has been generating excitement and more speculation by teasing pictures of the contestants, with only parts of their bodies visible, with their faces either cut off or hidden by a large mirrorball. One such post had eagle-eyed fans guessing that Olympian Jordan Chiles and 'DWTS' pro Ezra Sosa have been paired for Season 34. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "Oh, I smell a Jordan Chiles & Ezra pairing yesss let’s gooooo 😮‍💨." Another fan remarked, "Jordan and Ezra??! Ahhhh, we’re never gonna stop laughing, they’re gonna be so funny together 😂."

Other rumoured contestants include actor Zac Efron’s brother and ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 star Dylan Efron, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, and actor Alec Baldwin’s wife and influencer, Hilaria Baldwin. An August report by Just Jared speculated that Dylan might be joining ‘DWTS’ Season 34 after photographers captured images of a masked man that resembled him leaving the 'DWTS' studio. A similar picture, shared by the publication, showed a masked man resembling Hoying.

Speculations about Hilaria joining the cast stem from the dance videos she has been posting with her husband on social media. In one such post with Alec, she wrote, “DWTS here he comes." As fans await the end of their speculations about the contestants, several celebrities have also come forward with predictions on who they think will win this season—in an interview with People, professional dancer Daniella Karagach placed her hopes on Irwin winning Season 34. “I think he’s great. I think he’s exactly like Stephen [Nedoroscik],” she told the publication, referring to the fan-favorite Season 33 contestant.

‘DWTS’ Season 33 saw former 'Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei and pro dancer Jenna Johnson taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. They beat out Olympian Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten, who finished in second place, and actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, who placed third. ‘DWTS’ Season 34 will see Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli reprise their roles as judges, and Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will be back as co-hosts. As for the full list of confirmed contestants, fans can tune in to 'Good Morning America' at 7 am ET on September 3 on ABC.