A 'Bachelor' alum is super interested in joining 'DWTS' — and she's got her eyes on Val Chmerkovskiy

She cheered Joey Graziadei on 'DWTS' — now this 'Bachelor' alum wants her own shot at the mirrorball and she already has her dream partner in mind

'The Bachelor' alum Joey Graziadei had the time of his life on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33. For the unversed, let us tell you that Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson emerged as the winners of the ABC dance competition. Throughout the show, Graziadei and Johnson stunned the esteemed judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough as well as the fans with their spectacular performances. Graziadei's journey on 'DWTS' may have ended, but it has inspired another 'Bachelor' star to appear on the show, and it is none other than his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.

During an interview with Page Six, Anderson stated that she would like to follow in the footsteps of her fiancé, Graziadei. “I feel like that’s an opportunity that’s so amazing. I think I couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I think it’s amazing. All the people that work on the show, from in front of the screens to behind the screens, are all so amazing, so yeah, I would definitely say ‘yes’ if they came to me and were like, ‘Please,’” Anderson said.

While reflecting on Graziadei's journey on 'Dancing With The Stars', Anderson quipped, "And also how ripped he got during it. It’s crazy … I think that’s such a good workout.” When Anderson was asked to reveal her ideal partner, she mentioned that she would like to pair up with Johnson’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy. “I feel like I gotta go, Val. Joey had Jenna. I feel we could bring the mirrorball trophy home," Anderson shared.

In addition to this, Anderson also mentioned that she wouldn't mind pairing up with Ezra Sosa, one of the professional dancers on 'DWTS.' However, it seems like Anderson has a soft corner for Chmerkovskiy, and she went on to say, “I feel Val would be kind of iconic." Chmerkovskiy has been appearing as a pro dancer on 'DWTS' since Season 13 of the beloved dance competition. On the other hand, Johnson came on board during Season 23, which premiered in 2016.

While having a conversation with E! News after winning 'DWTS' Season 33 during the finale that took place on November 26, 2024, Graziadei stated that his ladylove, Anderson, encouraged him along the way. "Everyone's been so supportive—Kelsey, my family. Every single week, I get texts immediately after we finish a dance, and just giving me nothing but love and support, and that's all I can ask for," Graziadei told the media outlet.

In the same interview, Graziadei revealed his partner Anderson's reaction to his big win. "I think she was very surprised, along with everyone else. I was surprised," Graziadei further added. On the day of the finale, Anderson showered a lot of praise on Graziadei. Then, Anderson took to her TikTok page and wrote, "Every Tuesday right after his performance, Joey texts me, saying, 'I hope I made you proud,' which of course he does—but honestly, he makes me proud every single day. It's not just about his accomplishments; it's the way he treats others and the unwavering commitment he brings to everything he does."

Anderson added, "When Joey sets his mind to something, it's truly inspiring to watch him give it his all. From The Bachelor to our life together after the show, to his journey on Dancing With the Stars, it's been incredible to see his dedication and drive through it all. I am, and always will be, his biggest cheerleader and supporter." At that point, Graziadei stopped by the comments and wrote, "This made me tear up, baby. Thank you for being the best support system and lifting me up during this crazy time. Love you forever."