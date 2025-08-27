The Traitors’ Colton Underwood wants to join ‘DWTS’ — but the partner he has in mind will totally surprise you

‘DWTS’ Season 34 might welcome another same-sex pairing — and ‘The Traitors’ star Colton is all in

After his stunning stint on ‘The Traitors,’ Colton Underwood is aiming to be a part of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ The reality star, who was also seen on ‘The Bachelor,’ recently expressed his interest in ‘DWTS,’ having an ideal partner in mind. According to The Blast, Underwood mentioned that while filming Season 4 of Peacock’s hit series ‘The Traitors,’ he developed an interest in being on a future season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

Interestingly, the 33-year-old celebrity picked longtime ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Mark Ballas. For those unversed, Underwood came out as gay in 2021. Meanwhile, the outlet suggests that Underwood admits his friendship with Ballas has sparked a new dream of taking over the ballroom floor as a same-sex dancing couple. In his latest US Weekly interview, Underwood stated, "I would be so terrified. I would want to do it because I love pushing myself outside of my comfort zone. But I have tight hips. My mobility is not the best, but what I lack in my flexibility, I make up for in strength.” Talking to the outlet, Underwood also mentioned, “I want to dance with Mark, because I know him from 'Traitors,'” also shedding light on his close connection with Ballas.

In case this happens, it won't be the first time ‘Dancing with the Stars’ saw a same sex couple on the podium. Back in 2021, JoJo Siwa and ‘DWTS’ pro Jenna Johnson were seen as a pair, instantly becoming fan favorites. Meanwhile, another mind-blowing partnership was between Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, who wowed audiences with their flawless performances. They were the first drag performers. On the other hand, Nyle DiMarco and Keo Motsepe also won many hearts, delivering the American version’s first-ever same-sex dance back in 2016.

During the interview, Underwood was promoting the debut season of ‘Are You My First?’ For those unaware, the reality series is an all-virgin dating show. Underwood cohosts this show with Kaitlyn Bristowe. During the interview, Underwood also shed light on his project, which is Season 4 of ‘The Traitors.’ “It is, by far, one of the most exciting shows that I’ve ever been a part of. I remember when I first was getting ready to do it, I said to my husband, ‘I’m too old to be fighting with Housewives on TV. I’m scared of them. They’re a different breed. I don’t know what to do,” Underwood stated. “And he’s like, ‘It’s fine, you’ve got this.’ And it was. It is the most epic season. It was so much fun,” he added.

Underwood came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts on ‘Good Morning America.’ He revealed that it took him years to accept his true identity. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time,” Underwood mentioned. He added, “And I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”