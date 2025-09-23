As ‘DWTS’ Season 34 faces a brutal double elimination, here’s who we think won’t survive week 2

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 kicked off well, and some dance performances even moved the fans to tears. However, it seems like the viewers will have a different reason to shed their tears following the One-Hit Wonders Night, as not one but two pairs will bid adieu to the dance competition. The ABC dance show will have a double elimination in its second week, which simply means that two teams that have hit the Ballroom stage in pursuit of the prestigious Mirrorball trophy will be sent back home. At the end of the episode, someone has to go home, and some contestants have higher chances of being eliminated than others.

During the premiere episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which saw the light of day on September 16, Robert Irwin and Whitney Carson and Whitney Leavitt, and Mark Ballas topped the leaderboard after they received a score of 15 out of 20 points from the judges. It seems like these two teams will be safe in the second week as well. However, things are looking tricky for the four other teams during the double elimination.

In the episode, NBA legend Baron Davis and his pro partner Britt Stewart bagged a score of 10 for their cha-cha routine by the judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Along with Davis, three more contestants, including Jordan Chiles, Scott Hoying, and Dylan Efron, received the same score from the judges. Despite that, Davis is potentially at a higher risk of being eliminated from the show, as Chiles, Hoying, and Efron have big fanbases voting for them.

Davis doesn't have a big fanbase like some of his fellow competitors, so he's at risk of being cut from the show, but only one thing can save him from being eliminated, and that's his dance moves. If Davis works hard during the rehearsals and improves his dance moves, then he can surely go far in the fan-favorite dance competition. Furthermore, some other teams are potentially at a higher risk of elimination.

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko, who danced to 'Let's Get Loud' by Jennifer Lopez, in the premiere episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, are presumably the least-liked team, with a massive target on their backs as a result. Many fans of the show weren't happy to see Savchenko back on 'Dancing With The Stars' following his drama with his Season 33 partner, Brooks Nader. Eventually, Baldwin and Savchenko impressed the judges with their first dance performance, earning 14 points for their cha-cha. When Hough was asked to share his feedback on the duo's performance, he said it was "the best Cha Cha he's ever seen from a mother of seven" and called it "so sharp" and "so precise." Soon after, Tonioli stated that Baldwin's foot placement was "delicious" and praised her for "using the dance as a conversation."

However, it appears to be the end of the competition for Andy Richter and Emma Slater, who were tied at the bottom of the leaderboard alongside Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson after receiving only 9 points from the judges. Some fans even took to Reddit to share their predictions for the double elimination. One user penned, "Corey and Hilaria. But it'll probably be Corey and Andy." Followed by the second user who echoed the sme sentiments by writing, "Corey and Andy!" Another netizen commented, "Corey and Hilaria. But it’ll realistically be Corey and Andy."