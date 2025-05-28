Dylan Efron just dropped a hint about ‘Dancing With the Stars’ — and fans are spiraling: ‘I would...’

'DWTS' rumors swirl as Dylan Efron says he’s 'open' to joining — and fans already have picked his dream partner

Dylan Efron is addressing the 'Dancing With The Stars' casting rumors! While having a conversation with Entertainment Tonight's reporter Denny Directo on the red carpet for the 2025 American Music Awards that took place on Memorial Day, May 26, Dylan, the younger brother of the 'High School Musical' alum Zac Efron was asked whether he would be willing to join the ABC dance competition 'DWTS.' At that point in time, Dylan said, "Man, I don't dance, so it would be tough, but I love challenging myself. I would be open to it." Then, Directo chimed in, "I mean, people learn how to dance on Dancing With The Stars," to which Dylan responded, "I have to learn quickly. I have to learn quickly."

Soon after, all the fans of the beloved dance show took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Dylan apparently joining the cast of 'Dancing With The Stars.' One Reddit user wrote, "That’s what Stephen said in an interview before he could say he was on. I bet Dylan is already signed on." Followed by a second user who penned, "Pair him with Britt!!! I need my girl to get a mirrorball trophy the same year she's getting married."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Efron (@dylanefron)

One person commented, "This is very promising! I think initially he said he wasn’t interested, and then people were saying he was open to the idea (from what I heard through the grapevine). Even Kristyn hasn’t 100% ruled him out! And you know Deena would sign him in a heartbeat." Another one said, "Britt said she wanted him!!! I really hope it happens. Britt and Dylan are my dream pair for season 34." A 'DWTS' fan exclaimed, "They are signed to the same PR agency, so there is definitely a solid chance!"

During an interview with US Weekly in April 2025, pro dancer Britt Stewart revealed the name of her dream 'Dancing With The Stars' partner. "Actually, my dream partner for this season would be Dylan Efron. After 'Traitors,' he’s just, I mean, I wouldn’t say I fell in love because I am planning to wed this summer [to former DWTS partner Daniel Durant]. I am already very much in love," Stewart told the media outlet.

Around the same time, Stewart's 'DWTS' co-star Daniella Karagach stated that Dylan's elder brother Zac was her dream partner. Along with this, Karagach also suggested that Stewart should pair up with either of the Efron siblings “so she can win next season.” At that moment, Karagach, who has been appearing as a professional dancer on 'DWTS' since September 2019, shared, "They would be so fire together."

While gushing over Dylan, who won the third season of the game show 'The Traitors, Stewart further exclaimed, "I just feel like Dylan is good vibes. It looks like he’s just very down for anything, which is the type of attitude that you need to be on Dancing With the Stars. And then also, I got my start as a professional dancer with High School Musical. And his older brother is Zac Efron, and I just feel like it would be a full circle moment.”