Who is Whitney Leavitt? Meet ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star expecting her third child

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Whitney Leavitt and her husband Connor Leavitt are expecting their third child together

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Whitney Leavitt, one of the Mormon mom influencers from Hulu's upcoming reality series ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ is now 31 old and embracing the joys of motherhood. She is happily married to Connor Leavitt, and together they have enjoyed eight wonderful years of marriage. Together, they have built a loving family and are proud parents of two children: their son, Liam, and their daughter, Doe. Excitingly, Whitney is currently expecting their third child, adding to the joy and anticipation of their growing family. As they prepare to welcome this new addition, the couple continues to cherish the moments they share with their little ones and look forward to the adventures that lie ahead.

Whitney has built a vibrant and engaging social media presence, amassing over two million followers on TikTok. Her page offers a unique and entertaining mix of two seemingly contrasting activities: twerking and baking. This amusing combination showcases her playful personality and creative flair. Recently, Whitney and Connor gained widespread attention when Whitney posted a video featuring Connor's comical response to her recent lip blush treatment. In a moment of candid humor, he compared her look to that of a Bratz doll, sparking a frenzy of laughter and engagement among their followers.

When did Whitney Leavitt and Connor Leavitt get married?

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt and her husband, Connor Leavitt, exchanged vows in 2016. In August 2024, the couple joyfully celebrated their eighth anniversary, marking eight wonderful years of love and companionship

To commemorate this significant milestone in their relationship, Whitney took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, reflecting on their journey together and expressing her gratitude for the memories they have created as a couple. The post was a touching tribute to their enduring love and the life they’ve built together over the years. "Happy 8 years bb. Love doing life with you 🤍," she wrote alongside a slideshow of pictures from their anniversary dinner.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Whitney Leavitt shot to fame on TikTok

Whitney Leavitt gained attention on the social media platform TikTok, where her engaging content and vibrant personality quickly captured the attention of users around the world. As her videos went viral, Whitney quickly amassed a significant following and became a prominent figure in the TikTok community, showcasing her talents and connecting with audiences uniquely and entertainingly.

Whitney's rise to fame on this platform has not only highlighted her creativity but has also opened up numerous opportunities for her in the digital space and beyond. Her TikTok account primarily features a mix of entertaining vlogs and lively dance challenges, with her very first post dating back to March 2020. As of writing, she boasts a following of 2 million fans on the platform.

In addition to her engaging TikTok content, Whitney co-hosts a podcast called 'The Monday Mama' alongside her friend Tara. On this podcast, they delve into various topics related to beauty, parenting, and the everyday experiences of motherhood, offering insights and sharing personal stories that resonate with their audience.

How much money does Whitney Leavitt earn from social media?

In an interview with E! News, Whitney Leavitt, a cast member from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' revealed the significant earnings of the Mormon wives as influencers. "It’s hard because each year is different. You could get a really big brand deal like, ‘Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,’ and then next year you don’t get it at all. It varies drastically," she told the media outlet.

Whitney mentioned that she was once paid $20,000 to endorse a sex toy brand on her social media, highlighting it as one of the many lucrative brand partnerships she has secured. The Mormon mother also noted that the compensation influencers receive can vary significantly depending on their specific niche or area of expertise. For instance, the amount an influencer might earn can differ depending on whether they focus on fitness and health, beauty and cosmetics, or parenting and family-related content. Each of these categories has its market dynamics, which ultimately influence the pricing for brand collaborations.

