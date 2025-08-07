‘American Idol’ Season 24 is officially happening — will our favorite judges return? Here's all we know

‘American Idol’ is a phenomenon that’s been successful for 23 seasons. It brings unique talents on board to entertain audiences with their incredible vocal abilities and compete for the sought-after champion’s trophy. Last year, it was Jamal Roberts and his singing talent that deservingly won the title. It’s rare in the show’s history for a contestant’s win to remain undisputed. Since last season was a massive success, hopes are high for ‘American Idol’ Season 24. The new installment was confirmed through the show’s official Instagram account. “Dim the lights... here we go. #AmericanIdol is coming back for another season!” the caption read.

When will the highly anticipated new season premiere? Season 24 is set to release in 2026, per Newsweek. The show will remain in its previous time slot, airing on Sunday nights at 8 pm ET. However, a specific release date is yet to be confirmed by the network. The show will be available on ABC, and for those who prefer watching it online, the new season can be streamed through ABC’s official website after registration. Other platforms that will stream the new ‘American Idol’ episodes are Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, and FuboTV. The next big question that fans are curious about is: who will be the judges on season 24?

According to the outlet, it looks like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are all set to return as judges on the show. It's to be noted that Bryan’s participation isn't totally confirmed yet. Underwood, who won ‘American Idol’ Season 4, has been a part of the judges panel since Katy Perry’s exit in early 2024. The show’s veteran host Ryan Seacrest will be in charge of the mic once again, continuing the tradition. It’s a long process of auditioning before the show airs with its top contestants, and the auditions for season 24 are now open, as confirmed by the outlet.

Roberts, 27, won ‘American Idol’ Season 23 after beating his fellow finalists John Foster and Breanna Nix. Last year’s champion is also a proud dad to three daughters: Harmoni, Lyrik, and Gianna Grace. His voice is considered extremely moving and emotive, which touches the hearts of listeners. Speaking to Golden Derby, the artist revealed what inspires him to perform the way he does. “I’m a lyric person,” Roberts explained. “If the lyrics speak to me and I can insert myself in a song in any way, then that’s the song for me,” he added.

The singer insisted that anytime he resonates with a song, either through his past, future, or through faith, he’s able to completely immerse himself in it. “I’m able to insert myself and just create a whole new meaning with the song,” he added. Although the singer aces the R&B soul genre, he doesn’t want to box himself in a category. “I love all genres of music. I’m strictly a church kid. I’ve got church roots. I’ve been in church all my life,” Roberts revealed. “I do think any genre I sing, I’ll be able to draw people with the lyrics, with the emotion, and just change the whole view of the song,” he added.