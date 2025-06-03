Fans want ‘American Idol’ to skip the sob stories — and give us more of one game-changing round

‘American Idol’ needs to keep this showstopper round every season if it wants to retain viewership

'American Idol' has been around for more than a decade, and there is no denying that it's one of the top reality shows in the country. Although there are many reasons the show has received love from the audience, one significant reason is that the producers continually experiment with the show's format. Breaking away from the predictable pattern of contestants' introduction, followed by performance, and judges' comments, which dominate many singing competitions, 'American Idol' set itself apart by introducing the Showstopper Round in Season 20. This proved to be a game-changing move that redefined the relationship between viewers and contestants, giving insight into how hopefuls make it to the top 24.

During this round, the no. of contestants who passed through the audition with a ticket to Hollywood is further narrowed down to the top 24, but what keeps fans interested is that during each episode viewers get to see the grit, grind, and rawness in rehearsals which gives them a deeper understanding of efforts that go into making music. Viewers also love this round as it allows more freedom for contestants to choose their songs and perform for the first time with the whole band in front of the live audience.

On a Reddit thread titled 'Show stopper song,' fans expressed their appreciation for the addition of the round. A viewer wrote, "Half of the proof of artistry is the ability to select songs that highlight your talent, along with rearranging to make them your own. Having prescribed songs would just be useless." The show not only enhances the viewing experience but also highlights the artistic growth of the contestants. Pointing at Breanna Nix's performance, a Redditor wrote on a thread titled,' Live Discussion -- Hollywood Week: Showstopper Season 23 (April 6, 2025),' "Holy cow, Breanna... consistent upward trend so far. That was incredible!"

Noticing the growth of another contestant, a viewer added, "Gabby Samone!! What the hell just happened?? She was AMAZING!! I have full-body goosebumps. She is in a class of her own. Wow!" Praising the 'Showstopper Round on the show, a netizen said, "LET'S GOOOO! This is when the competition really takes off, imo. I've been looking forward to it all week!" While the Showstopper Round has earned praise for showcasing pure talent and artistry, many other segments of the show have failed to strike the right balance. On another Reddit thread titled, 'Sob Stories lead to more Sobs…,' a viewer didn't hesitate to express his frustration and wrote, "I have to agree. So much talent, but AI just pushes the “Woa is me” too much. We ALL have hardships in our lives. Let’s focus on their talent instead of the tears. Isn’t that what the show is about?"

Echoing the sentiment, another user said, "It’s sad that production focuses on sad life stories instead of general background, backstory that is often far more interesting. Then they make viewers suffer every episode with constant rinse and repeat. This isn’t the only show that does it; the more drama, the more heartache frequently overshadows the talent." With many viewers threatening to boycott the show, as reported by The Sun, it seems that more focus on the Showstopper Round is the only way to bring redemption.