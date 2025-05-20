One special person inspired John Foster’s ‘American Idol’ journey — and the story is heartbreaking

One of the top three finalists of 'American Idol', John Foster, who hails from Louisiana, wowed the judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, with a powerful performance on 'Don't Rock the Jukebox' by Alan Jackson. However, Underwood, who still wasn't convinced, asked Foster to sing one more song to see his command of the vocals. When he sang 'Goodbye Time' by Conway Twitty, he moved the judges, including Underwood, eventually earning him the ticket to Hollywood. With his country charm, he continued the 'Idol' journey, creating a loyal fan base that landed him a runner-up on the show. But it was not only his musical prowess that led him this far on the show. Turns out, Foster's late best friend has a lot to do with his success on 'Idol' and also throughout his life's journey.

During his top 14 performance, Foster dedicated his original song 'Tell That Angel I Love Her' to his childhood friend, Maggie Dunn. After the performance, Foster said into the microphone, "I love you, Maggie," as he tried hard to push back his tears. Then, later in the finale on May 18, viewers got more insight into who Maggie Dunn was. The episode featured a segment showing Foster returning to his hometown, where he visited Dunn's grave. In the segment, Foster shared how "instrumental” Dunn was in his life, noting that “when I lost her, it was just like a whole part of me had been torn out.”

Foster added, Dunn wrote her an encouraging letter a few months ahead of her death, which read, "You are so talented, you have such an amazing voice, and you should let everyone hear it." It concluded, "Believe you can, and you’re halfway there, your voice is too good to go unheard.” Foster linked his success with the belief Dunn showed in him; he explained, "If it hadn’t been for her, I don’t know if I ever would have been in the position that I am today,” he said, as reported by Masslive.

According to WBRZ, Dunn and Foster became friends in middle school. Dunn died in a brutal car crash with her friend Caroline Gill in December 2022 in Brusly by a Police officer's car while speeding amid a chase of a suspect, but fortunately, Dunn's brother, Liam, survived with serious injuries. Martin Dunn, mother of Maggie, shared with the outlet about Foster's performance, "There were parts we didn't hear because of the noise and the clapping," Martin said. She added, "At the end of the performance, Foster whispered into the microphone, 'I love you, Maggie.' My heart just melted."

Martin also revealed that Foster wasn't in Brusly during the tragedy, but just within a few days of finding out, he wrote a new song for his best friend. "He sent me a video of himself in his room, singing the first verse," Martin said. She added, "For John Foster to make the song at all and then to perform it, it's an example, a tangible example of the light and love that Maggie left behind."