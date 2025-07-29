‘American Idol’ alum apologizes as he cancels upcoming concert after ‘embarrassing’ show: ‘Last night...’

Canadian singer-songwriter Cameron Whitcomb may not have won 'American Idol' Season 20, but he continues to pave a path for himself in the music industry. With millions of streams on his September 2024 EP 'Quitter,' Whitcomb is currently busy hitting the road. These days, Whitcomb is performing across Canada and the United States on his 'Hundred Mile High tour.' Recently, one of Whitcomb's recent shows didn't go as planned, and unfortunately, the 22-year-old singer had to cancel a second show that was supposed to be held in British Columbia after experiencing some sound quality issues.

On July 26, 2025, Whitcomb took to Instagram to inform fans that he would not be taking the stage for that night’s scheduled concert at Revelry Food + Music Hub in Kelowna, British Columbia. In his post, Whitcomb explained the reason behind the cancellation, citing ongoing “issues” with the venue that had already complicated his performance the previous night, on July 25.

According to American Songwriter, Whitcomb referred to his performance as 'a disaster.' Furthermore, Whitcomb candidly shed light on the issues he faced during his first performance and explained, “The venue’s technical issues and production issues were rampant all day. I raised these issues with my team early in the day, and we all worked throughout the day to keep the show for you. For as hard as we tried, unfortunately, The Revelry’s issues were too great and couldn’t be overcome."

Whitcomb added, "Last night’s show was embarrassing and I refuse to give my fans a product that doesn’t meet my standards.” The country singer also mentioned that he wasn't confident that the venue would be able to find a solution to the problem in time for that night's show, so eventually, he canceled the show. Whitcomb continued, “I’m sorry to disappoint you but I promise to come back to Kelowna and perform for you in a situation that works for all of us."

In the lengthy statement shared on his Instagram page, the 'Rocking Chair' hitmaker disclosed that ticketholders can get a refund at their point of purchase. Whitcomb also issued a heartfelt apology to his fans by saying, “I apologize sincerely, and I really hope the revelry can fix this. I love all of you, and I'll see you at the next one." Up until this moment, Revelry hasn't put out any official statement on the technical issues faced by Whitcomb during his show.

One Reddit user who claimed that they were in the audience talked about the sound issues at Whitcomb's concert and wrote, "I was at the show last night, and it really was atrocious how bad the sound was. When Cameron came on, the mic cut in and out, so you could only hear snippets of the song. They eventually booted him off and sent the tech people up to the stage to try and fix it. Things mostly worked once he came back on. All in all, Cameron handled it well, but I can’t blame him for cancelling today’s show. Despite all of the problems on Revelry’s side, he was an amazing performer, and I hope to see him in a better venue!"