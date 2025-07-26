Luke Bryan faints after meeting ‘American Idol’ contestant who looks just like Megan Fox — you'll see it too

When Katie Belle walked into the ‘American Idol’ audition room, judge Luke Bryan was instantly smitten! The Atlanta native immediately drew compliments from the judges for her striking appearance. “You look like a gosh-darn supermodel,” Katy Perry announced while Bryan couldn’t even make eye contact with the contestant. “It’s like the Gisele of Georgia,” he said, referring to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Belle then performed a moving rendition of ‘Golden Slumbers,’ popularized by Jennifer Hudson. During the performance, Perry asked Bryan to “look at her,” but he blushed and kept looking at his desk.

“Luke can’t look at you,” the ‘Roar’ hitmaker said once the performance was over. “I think you probably have a magical spell,” she added. “I was channeling Stevie Nicks with the outfit. So good, I’m glad,” Belle responded with a smile. Perry asked Bryan for his thoughts, and without glancing up once, he simply said, “I’m a yes.” Perry and Lionel Richie burst out laughing at his response. The latter took the reins, saying someone has to be professional and critical. “Sound, you have one. It just needs to be developed.

But I love who you are,” Richie said. “I just wanna see how far you're going to take this. You have a yes from me,” he added. The ‘Dark Horse’ singer seconded Richie’s opinion and told Belle that she needs to work on her voice. But assured her that she certainly has a “style” and a “sweet” voice. When Richie began asking more questions, Bryan cut in and asked, “Does it really matter?” The judges cut to the chase and decided to give her a unanimous yes. “Listen, let’s just bring her to Los Angeles. She’s gonna be a star in some way,” Perry announced. “Whether you are going to be a singer, an actress, or a model, you are destined for this world. You are going to Hollywood,” she added.

But the best part of the audition happened after Belle went to accept her ticket and greet the judges. She was visibly emotional while accepting the ticket to Hollywood and shaking hands with the judges. But when she shook Bryan’s hand, he pulled a move no one expected. The judge pretended to faint, lying flat on the floor with his eyes closed. Richie and Perry couldn’t believe what had happened, and they just stood there looking astonished. Belle left the room while Bryan was still on the floor, but not before thanking Perry with a smile.

The latter also seemed to have developed a girl crush as she pointedly sang lyrics of her own song. “I kissed a girl and I liked it,” she sang as Belle walked out. Meanwhile, Richie teased Bryan, saying that probably wasn’t the most professional way to act. Meanwhile, the latter couldn’t get over the brief moment he shared with Belle. “I touched her. Just the touch of her hand,” he gushed. Belle certainly left a strong impression, as the judges couldn’t get over her audition for a while. “That was like Megan Fox,” Perry announced at some point.