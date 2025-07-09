After winning ‘American Idol’, this elementary PE teacher honors his home state with a moving debut single

'American Idol' season 23 winner Jamal Roberts is gearing up to release a new single on July 25 dedicated to his home state. “My first song is gonna be dedicated to Mississippi,” he surprisingly revealed to fans during a recent Facebook Live. “So, y’all, I do love every state. But, you know, the one you’re raised in is different," he added, as per Entertainment Now. Roberts teased his followers with the lyrics of 'Missing You in Mississippi' on Instagram, “You know, lately it’s getting hard to handle. Healing is getting hard to channel; can’t shake this feeling. I know you get it. Everything is for a reason; you know it’s cold, but it’s just a season. I’m missing you in Mississippi, and it doesn’t feel the same without you with me."

The newly crowned idol has always spoken fondly about his humble upbringing in Meridian, Mississippi. Roberts had honored his hometown during the finale with powerful renditions of The Temptations 'Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)' and TEEKS 'First Time', as per WTOK. Meanwhile, the 'heal' hitmaker clarified that he won't be dropping a full album anytime soon during the Facebook Live. Roberts explained to fans that he wanted the "anticipation going" and the "train gonna keep rolling" when it comes to creating new music in the future. Since his victory in May 2025, he has also recorded in Nashville and alluded to already recording a second track in Los Angeles this June.

“Second one’s gonna be about — bloop, it’s done, but I’m not telling you,” he said while interacting with fans on Facebook. “After ‘Mississippi,’ I’m gonna give y’all a little time to breathe, and I do mean a little, and I’m gonna hit y’all with another," he added. Roberts teased more of the song lyrics in another post, "Traded in the lazy days, I used to lay by the river. Oh, how I miss it. Out here, smiling like this is the life, but deep inside, I’m just pretending. No, that ain’t living. I’m missing you in Mississippi, and it don’t feel the same without you with me," he wrote in the caption.

Fans fawned over his talent in the comments section, "I'm incredibly proud of you, Jamal. Your faith, fatherhood, and connection to your community are truly inspiring and exciting to watch. Don't let the music industry take away your joy," a follower praised. "This is your destiny! Keep your head to the sky!" another fan chimed in. "You have earned this life and enjoy it. You are a country boy at heart, and nothing and no one can take that away from you," a netizen encouraged. As per Billboard, Roberts' gospel hit 'Heal' broke records and trended on Hot Gospel Songs and Gospel Digital Song Sales at number one. The faith-based track additionally registered 918,000 official U.S. streams during the release week and topped musical charts nationwide. Anticipation has been growing for the new single as the new idol has promised more music up his sleeve.