5 things Carrie Underwood nailed on ‘American Idol’ as a judge — and needs to bring back next season

Carrie Underwood's return to 'American Idol' seems bleak but she brought something the show missed and we'd love to see more

Carrie Underwood's reign as judge on 'American Idol' season 23 sparked a wave of mixed reactions from the viewers. While many believed that the 42-year-old country singer proved a valuable addition to the show, others opined differently. Now, with speculation swirling about whether the ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ singer will return for Season 24, here are five things Carrie must keep doing to cement her place in the hearts of 'American Idol' fans.

1. Keep bringing live performances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

During the season, Underwood belted out a soulful rendition of the hit song ' Alone,' which she sang during her 2005 run on 'American Idol.' A viewer gushed on the Instagram post, "It’s like @carrieunderwood just won 'American Idol' all over again." Praising the singer's vocals, another viewer added, "That performance was beyond words." Surprises like this from Underwood would be fantastic for the show's next season if she comes back.

2. Keep giving useful critiques

According to Collider, all three judges of season 23 faced backlash from fans for always providing "positive feedback" to the contestants. Underwood showed she wasn’t afraid to get real when it mattered. However, when she advised Jamal Roberts to "work the stage more" during his rendition of 'Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,' some fans felt the critique came too late in the competition, accusing her of favoritism toward country contestant and runner-up John Foster. Still, the moment proved Carrie has the chops for constructive critique. If she brings that same energy earlier in Season 24, fans will see her as fair, engaged, and deeply invested—not just supportive, but strategic.

3. Continue inspiring through her ‘Idol to Idol’ series

One of Underwood's best contributions as a judge in Season 23 is her 'Idol to Idol' series on YouTube. The 'If I Didn't Love You' singer shares highlights of her journey as a contestant, often pulling out segments from her journal, recalling the challenges she faced and how she overcame them. This allows hopefuls to understand what may and may not work on the show.

4. Dress up for Theme Nights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Carrie’s wardrobe slayed every week, especially during themed episodes. From sequins on Billboard Night to a princess look for Disney Night, she gave the cameras—and fans—something to swoon over. When the 'How Great Thou Art' singer posted her Disney Night photo on Instagram, a viewer gushed, "Carrie, I enjoyed watching you as a judge on American Idol this year! I hope you come back next year!!" Echoing the sentiment, another viewer wrote, "Carrie has been a joy to watch on Idol." Praising Underwood, a netizen added on the post, "Carrie, in the beginning, we were all thinking WHO COULD EVER REPLACE KATIE! YOU did a spectacular job and were quite professional! Kudos to you!!! Keep with it!"

5. Connected with the performers

In the Season 23 premiere, contestant Joey Cicconne grew faint from nerves during his performance of 'Falling.' According to The Sun, Underwood didn't shy away and empathized immediately: "I have been where you've been… This competition gets tough." Reassuring Ciccone, she further added, "It’s the most amount of stress I’ve ever had to go through, but I also had the most amazing experience." This ability to connect with the performers makes Underwood a stand-out judge on the show.