Katy Perry says she 'felt threatened' by 17-year-old ‘American Idol’ contestant’s stunning audition

This ‘American Idol’ contestant was so good that Katy Perry felt insecure! The show has introduced many superstars and pop stars to the world. The first season’s winner, Kelly Clarkson, is now a household name. Carrie Underwood unfortunately didn’t win the show, but her career has only flourished since her elimination. Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Chris Daughtry, Jordin Sparks, and many others established their names since coming out of the show. However, when Kenedi Anderson came to audition, judge Katy Perry deemed her a star already.

The 17-year-old Virginia native stunned the judges with her performance of ‘Applause’ by Lady Gaga while playing the piano. As soon as she sang her first note, Perry looked astonished, likely from the amazing vocal prowess. “Can I get your sign, miss?” the ‘Roar’ singer jokingly asked the contestant. “I need two backstage passes right now,” judge Lionel Richie exclaimed. “What is the name of your fans? Perry asked, then went ahead to create one herself. “I’m a Kenny. I’m a Kenny kat,” she added. “I mean, my head is spinning,” judge Luke Bryan chimed in. That’s when Perry admitted that she’s “feeling threatened” by the teen contestant.

“They are younger. They’re skinnier. They’re prettier, and they sing really good,” the ‘Dark Horse’ singer said while fake crying. “Siri, make an appointment at the plastic surgeon,” she quipped. Perry couldn’t believe that a phenomenal singer such as Anderson wasn’t yet recruited by producers to record songs. “Yeah, you are a pop star recruit,” Bryan added. While the judges were showering compliments, Anderson stood there in disbelief. “You check every box and a lot of all of them. Get ready to become your own hero,” Perry told her. Richie chimed in, declaring her the talent they’ve been searching for in season 20.

“We can sit all day long and sing songs. What we are looking for is the next thing in the music business. You have graced us,” Richie said. “Congratulations. You have answered our prayer,” he quipped. Bryan deemed her the “biggest star” they’ve ever auditioned and claimed that she would undoubtedly reach the Top 10. “She was born to be a star,” Perry added. The judges had chills thinking her musical career had kicked off on the ‘American Idol’ stage. In her introductory VC, the then-teenager revealed that she was always on the move growing up because of her father’s job. It was the 20th milestone season of the show, which featured a “special upgrade” to fast-track a contestant’s journey.

It was the platinum ticket that helped push contestants straight past the first round of Hollywood Week. Anderson became one of the three contestants to get the Platinum ticket and made her mark further in the competition. Unfortunately, she quit the show soon after Hollywood Week, stating personal reasons. Her decision was announced by host Ryan Seacrest on live television and left everyone shocked. “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” she later wrote in an Instagram post, as per Parade.