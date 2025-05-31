After years of hosting ‘American Idol,’ Ryan Seacrest just took on his most unexpected role yet

Ryan Seacrest’s new gig proves there’s more to him than just hosting — and it all started with one childhood dream

Ryan Seacrest has been an undisputed king of hosting for decades. The 50-year-old who started his career at an early age of 19 has come a long way since. However, last year, he made a bold career move, which no one saw coming. In an Instagram post, he revealed, "I’m thrilled to announce that my sister Meredith and I have written a children’s book called 'The Make-Believers,' and it’s coming out this fall!" Sharing the inspiration behind the book, the 'American Idol' host said, "Growing up, we constantly used our imaginations to dream big and take us far."

He added, "And interacting with so many children through the @ryanfoundation has deepened our desire to encourage kids to dream and understand that through the power of their imaginations, they can envision an extraordinary life." Sharing the vision the duo have for the book, he wrote, "With 'The Make-Believers', we hope to instil a belief in the magic of creating their own unique worlds."

Fans were thrilled to see their Icon add the author title to his name. A fan expressed his joy on his Instagram post and said, "Such a positive role model for all ages and inspiration for children! Thank you, Ryan, for all that you do." Echoing a similar sentiment, another fan wrote, "Thanks for making a difference in children’s lives, but I can not wait to order the book and read it. Congrats." Noting that Seacrest's talents go far beyond just hosting, a viewer wrote, "Wow! You never stop, Ryan. Congrats to both of you." Compliments came from teachers as well, "Coming from a Preschool Teacher (myself), this is excellent!! Imagination and learning go hand in hand!! Love this!" Seacrest's charismatic move had one netizen exclaim, "How cool is that! Congratulations!"

The book, which was released on October 8, 2024, was largely inspired by imaginative stories from the Seacrest duo's childhood. In an interview with People, the latest 'Wheel of Fortune' host gave insight on how the book came to be, "I was pretending to be a news anchor and videotaping it on VHS. She was pretending to be Madonna. I was always pretending to be Bon Jovi. It was this notion of how limitless our imagination is and how we can apply that to being creative and doing what we end up doing today, which is something that does require a little bit of believing."

He added, "I pretended to be those people in a way that might've frightened them if they were to see how focused I was on it, at that age and at that time," says Ryan with a laugh. "But I was very clear in wanting to do that or believing that would be something that I'd like to do." This was not the first time the brother-sister duo collaborated on a project. Earlier in 2009, the family founded the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, an NGO that inspires pediatric patients through entertainment and education-focused initiatives, by installing broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, that help children explore the creative realm of Radio and Television while also serving as a positive distraction.