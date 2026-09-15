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Noah Wyle wins his second Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Pitt’

Mark Ruffalo, Rufus Sewell, Sterling K. Brown, and Gary Oldman were also nominated in the category
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Noah Wyle accepts his Emmy Award for 'The Pitt' at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)
Noah Wyle accepts his Emmy Award for 'The Pitt' at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage)

Noah Wyle bagged a major win at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026. The actor won in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category for his role as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt.’ This marked his second consecutive Emmy win in the category. As he took the stage to accept the award, he said, "I grew up in L.A. I’m a Hollywood kid. I was raised on television, and movie theaters were my place of worship. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and this is the only club I’ve ever wanted to join." Wyle won over fellow nominees including Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, and Rufus Sewell.

Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Award for
Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Award for 'The Pitt' (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

The actor has a long-standing connection with the Emmys, with his first nomination coming in 1995 for his role as Dr. John Carter in ‘ER.’ He went on to earn five consecutive nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the role from 1995 to 1999, but never took home the award. That changed with ‘The Pitt,’ as Wyle earned the honor when the series’ debut season aired last year. Interestingly, Noah Wyle's nominations this year go beyond acting. His other nominations include one for executive producing 'The Pitt' in the Drama Series category, and another for directing the episode ‘12:00 P.M.’

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