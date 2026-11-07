Anne Hathaway’s ‘The End of Oak Street’ sets HBO Max streaming release date

Suburbia meets dinosaur territory in Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor’s ‘The End of Oak Street,’ arriving soon on HBO Max.

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor’s screen family has a problem no moving company can fix. In ‘The End of Oak Street,’ their neighborhood takes an unexpected trip, with dinosaurs among the hazards awaiting them. The sci-fi survival thriller brings prehistoric trouble to a street in 1982. After its theatrical run, the film is heading to HBO Max.

‘The End of Oak Street’ begins streaming exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, November 13, 2026. Its arrival gives subscribers an on-demand option for watching the Warner Bros. film at home. Viewers who prefer a scheduled TV showing can catch its HBO linear premiere on Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET. That broadcast follows the subscription-streaming debut by one day, so HBO Max viewers can watch before the channel premiere.

The upcoming release is separate from the film’s existing digital rental and purchase availability. Viewers who want to watch before November 13 can use those pay per view options. The HBO Max debut instead brings it to the service’s subscription catalog. For subscribers deciding whether to rent it now or wait, November 13 is the date to keep in mind.

Christian Convery (L), Anne Hathaway (C) and Maisy Stella (R) in a still from ‘The End of Oak Street’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Hathaway plays Denise Platt, while McGregor portrays her husband, Greg. Maisy Stella and Christian Convery play their children, Audrey and Brian. The four actors form the family at the center of the story. The official synopsis reads, “After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.”

David Robert Mitchell wrote and directed the film, following ‘It Follows’ and ‘Under the Silver Lake.’ He also produced it alongside J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Warner Bros. Pictures released the film, which features cinematography by Michael Gioulakis and a score by Michael Giacchino. It opened in theaters on August 14, putting its HBO Max arrival roughly three months after its theatrical debut. The film has earned $122 million worldwide ahead of its move to subscription streaming.