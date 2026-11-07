MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Anne Hathaway’s ‘The End of Oak Street’ sets HBO Max streaming release date

Suburbia meets dinosaur territory in Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor’s ‘The End of Oak Street,’ arriving soon on HBO Max.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway play Greg and Denise Platt in ‘The End of Oak Street’ (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway play Greg and Denise Platt in ‘The End of Oak Street’ (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor’s screen family has a problem no moving company can fix. In ‘The End of Oak Street,’ their neighborhood takes an unexpected trip, with dinosaurs among the hazards awaiting them. The sci-fi survival thriller brings prehistoric trouble to a street in 1982. After its theatrical run, the film is heading to HBO Max.

‘The End of Oak Street’ begins streaming exclusively on HBO Max on Friday, November 13, 2026. Its arrival gives subscribers an on-demand option for watching the Warner Bros. film at home. Viewers who prefer a scheduled TV showing can catch its HBO linear premiere on Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET. That broadcast follows the subscription-streaming debut by one day, so HBO Max viewers can watch before the channel premiere.

The upcoming release is separate from the film’s existing digital rental and purchase availability. Viewers who want to watch before November 13 can use those pay per view options. The HBO Max debut instead brings it to the service’s subscription catalog. For subscribers deciding whether to rent it now or wait, November 13 is the date to keep in mind.

Christian Convery (L), Anne Hathaway (C) and Maisy Stella (R) in a still from ‘The End of Oak Street’ (Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Hathaway plays Denise Platt, while McGregor portrays her husband, Greg. Maisy Stella and Christian Convery play their children, Audrey and Brian. The four actors form the family at the center of the story. The official synopsis reads, “After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.”

David Robert Mitchell wrote and directed the film, following ‘It Follows’ and ‘Under the Silver Lake.’ He also produced it alongside J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Warner Bros. Pictures released the film, which features cinematography by Michael Gioulakis and a score by Michael Giacchino. It opened in theaters on August 14, putting its HBO Max arrival roughly three months after its theatrical debut. The film has earned $122 million worldwide ahead of its move to subscription streaming.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Robert Pattinson enters as surprise contender to play the next James Bond alongside ‘Superman’ star
MOVIES

Robert Pattinson enters as surprise contender to play the next James Bond alongside ‘Superman’ star

The search for Daniel Craig’s James Bond successor takes another turn as two familiar faces reportedly enter the race for 007.
2026-11-07T13:45:19.000Z
Bradley Cooper’s new ‘G.I. Joe’ movie finally gets release date after replacing Channing Tatum
MOVIES

Bradley Cooper’s new ‘G.I. Joe’ movie finally gets release date after replacing Channing Tatum

Paramount slots the Hasbro reimagining just ahead of Halloween, with McBride directing his first feature
2026-11-07T10:09:36.000Z
Where to watch ‘Heated Rivalry’? Viral hockey series secures massive theatrical release
MOVIES

Where to watch ‘Heated Rivalry’? Viral hockey series secures massive theatrical release

‘Heated Rivalry’ will be showcased in a special event from November 6 to November 30
2026-11-07T08:42:14.000Z
‘Black Panther’ star joins supernatural horror ‘In Her Shadow’ from ‘Obsession’ producer
MOVIES

‘Black Panther’ star joins supernatural horror ‘In Her Shadow’ from ‘Obsession’ producer

A celebrated author adopts her late sister's daughter in 'In Her Shadow' after learning the child was kept locked in a basement for five years.
2026-11-06T17:03:04.000Z
Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Hollow’ casts ‘Purple Hearts’ star in a role previously played by Johnny Depp
MOVIES

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Hollow’ casts ‘Purple Hearts’ star in a role previously played by Johnny Depp

Sydney Sweeney's 'Hollow' reimagines 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' through Katrina Van Tassel perspective, turning familiar gothic tale into mystery.
2026-11-06T15:14:50.000Z
‘Blink Twice’ star Trew Mullen joins thriller about a serial killer caught in an unexpected romance
MOVIES

‘Blink Twice’ star Trew Mullen joins thriller about a serial killer caught in an unexpected romance

Tyler Riggs' 'Crocodile Smile' blends romance and horror in a story about a killer whose unexpected feelings lead to bloody consequences.
2026-11-06T11:46:59.000Z
Does ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ have a post-credit scene? Viewers may want to stick around for a surprise
MOVIES

Does ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ have a post-credit scene? Viewers may want to stick around for a surprise

The highly anticipated film picks up after the war as Japan struggles to rebuild
2026-11-06T07:42:28.000Z
Maya Hawke lands new fantasy film based on popular game after ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’
STRANGER THINGS (2016)

Maya Hawke lands new fantasy film based on popular game after ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Here's everything we know as 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke joins the live-action ‘Magic: The Gathering’ movie in a major role
2026-11-06T06:43:51.000Z
Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman’s dark crime comedy sets release date in chaotic first trailer
MOVIES

Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman’s dark crime comedy sets release date in chaotic first trailer

Jenna Ortega and Natalie Portman enter the art world in ‘The Gallerist,’ with a first trailer teasing a gallery opening that takes a turn.
2026-11-05T20:08:21.000Z
Adam Driver gives disappointing update on ‘Star Wars’ return as Ben Solo movie remains shelved
MOVIES

Adam Driver gives disappointing update on ‘Star Wars’ return as Ben Solo movie remains shelved

Adam Driver weighs in on his ‘Star Wars’ future as fans push for ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo,’ sharing what happened behind the scenes.
2026-11-05T16:16:24.000Z